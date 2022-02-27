The No. 14/12 Upper Iowa men’s basketball team secured an 89-80 quarterfinal win against Northern State University during the NSIC/Sanford Health tournament Sunday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. With the win, the Peacocks (25-4) avenged a regular season loss in Aberdeen, S.D. and pushed the Peacocks into today’s semifinal.
Joe Smoldt led the Peacocks with 30 points, including 21 in the first half, while Jake Hilmer scored 22, including 18 in the second half. Jareese Williams scored 19 and Dylan Jones added nine.
Upper Iowa claimed a 41-40 lead at halftime behind pressure defense and electric scoring from Smoldt. The super senior scored 21 on 8-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range.
Lucas Duax came off the bench and depressed the Northern State attack with three steals and several shot alterations. The Peacocks forced the Wolves into nine first-half turnovers. Williams added eight points in the first half.
The Peacocks opened the second half with a 12-2 run that established a cushion they carried throughout the half. Northern State cut the gap to five on several occasions, but Upper Iowa continued to respond. UIU’s answer on several possessions was a Hilmer pull-up jumper that caught all net.
Upper Iowa’s defensive pressure was led by Duax. The Peacocks fed off the junior’s quick hands and forced the Wolves into nine more turnovers in the final 20 minutes. UIU turned 18 NSU turnovers into a 20-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Peacocks play University of Minnesota Duluth at 11 a.m. in a matchup of the NSIC South’s 2 seed and the NSIC North’s top seed. UIU won the regular season meeting in Fayette, 94-85.
Upper Iowa Sports Information