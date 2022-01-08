Welcome back.
Senior Caden Penhollow had not bowled, nor practiced, for nearly three weeks.
He returned to Oelwein’s lineup with a vengeance, rolling a season-best 388 series and helping the Huskies roll a 2,558 team score for a 2,558-2,173 win against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday at Viper Lanes.
Penhollow’s total was a season-best by 83 pins, and his split of 193-195 marked his top two individual games by nearly 30 pins.
“I don’t know,” what worked, Penhollow said. “Being consistent, I guess. I didn’t think I was going to do as good as I did.
“I just found a spot early and it worked. Kept on working.”
Penhollow’s 388 was 28 pins behind junior Austin Espe’s 406 and one of three above-300 series for Oelwein (1-4). Senior Noah Gross rolled a 320.
“I feel like we bowled pretty good,” Espe said. “Him coming off of three weeks being out and averaging 194 is pretty good.”
Penhollow rolled 11 strikes, with five in the first game and six in the second. He collected seven spares, with three in the opener and four in the second game.
Said Espe, “It can happen, getting an unexpected score. Glad he did it.”
Espe rolled four consecutive strikes in the first game and nailed Xs to five of the first six frames. He jumped 60 pins (163-223) with four straight strikes to end the first game and rolled five in the second game.
Gross poured in four strikes and three spares in the opener and one strikes and five spares in the second game. His series was a season-best by eight pins, and his 178 first game was a season-best score by two pins.
Ashton Seeder (281), Sebastian Abernathy (253) and Brandon Hoover (242) rounded out the scoring. The top five individuals make up the team series.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-5)was led by Jacob Rader’s 352, with a 170-182 split. He accumulated seven strikes and eight spares. His spare count jumped from two to six as his strike count fell from the first game to second, accounting for the 12-pin improvement. Carlos Sanchez rolled a season-best 342 with a 188-154 split.
Oelwein led 1,648-,1435 after the two-game series. It added an 182 baker average, with a 212 high and no worse than a 158 score in any individual baker.
“We came in ready for this match,” Espe said. “We finally won one, which is good after having a couple rough outings.”