It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful.
Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections from June 5-June 10.
Baseball
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior went 6 for 12 with three runs batted in, two runs scored, two steals and two walks as the Cougars went 4-0.
He went 2-0 with zero earned runs and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The senior went 5 for 14 with six walks, five RBI and two doubles as the Huskies went 0-4.
Justus Kelley, Wapsie Valley: The senior went 9 for 20 with seven runs and five walks as the Warriors went 4-2.
Jaxson Kuhlmann, WV: The senior went 9 for 19 with 10 RBI, eight runs and six doubles.
Kade Mitchell, S-F: The senior went 5 for 13 with six runs, five steals, two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Softball
Isabel Bernard, S-F-T: The sophomore went 7 for 17 with 10 steals and nine runs as the Cougars went 4-1.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman went 9 for 25 with seven RBI, six runs, five steals and five walks as the Warriors went 7-1. She also went 4-0 with five earned runs and 21 strikeouts in 30 innings.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior went 3-1 with eight earned runs and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.
Grace Gearhart, OEL: The eighth-grader went 5 for 11 with five RBI, two doubles and two runs as the Huskies went 0-4.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The senior went 12 for 31 with 10 RBI, five runs and two steals.
Addison Murray, S-F-T: The freshman went 4-1 with 14 strikeouts in 27 innings. She also went 6 for 10 with three walks and two RBI.