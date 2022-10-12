Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College.
The Bears run at the Indian Hills Invitational on Friday.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. Sauser placed 23rd (26:54.7) in the 8-kilometer run during the Seminole Valley Stampede.
The RedTails run at the Indian Hills Invitational on Friday.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (0-6, 0-6 NSIC) fell to Augustana, 31-14.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
The Peacocks are at Minnesota State on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (6-0, 4-0 A-R-C) beat Central College, 35-28.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He made a half-tackle against Central.
He has 13.5 tackles on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. Stoler has started multiple games for the Vikings (6-0).
The Vikings play at Peru State on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks placed ninth in their final match of the fall campaign. Mahloch did not compete.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (10-7, 2-2) won against Kansas last week.
Brandt has 241 assists, 61 digs, seven aces, five kills and a block assist in 12 matches played.
The Cyclones played West Virginia on Wednesday and at Oklahoma on Saturday.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (10-8, 4-7 NSIC) have lost three straight.
Beesecker has 295 digs, 47 assists and 23 aces in 18 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 106 digs, 51 kills, six total blocks, 10 aces and four assists in 13 matches.
The Peacocks played at Winona State on Tuesday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (9-9, 5-6 NSIC) lost two in NSIC play.
Joerger has 81 kills, 68 total blocks, 17 digs and five assists in 18 matches.
The Warriors host Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State this weekend.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (15-7, 8-6 Heartland) have lost three consecutive matches.
The Mustangs host Peru State and Graceland this weekend.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (8-14, 7-6 Heartland) won in four sets Tuesday at Clarke University.
The Vikings host Bellevue, Cardinal Stritch and Rocky Mountain College this weekend.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (15-7, 3-3) have won two in a row.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in two matches.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker.
Lynch has 10 kills, six digs and six total blocks in 10 matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College.
Platte has 141 digs, 47 kills, 16 assists, 10 aces and four total blocks in 20 matches.
The RedTails played at North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday and play at Indian Hills on Monday.