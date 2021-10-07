In classes 2A, 1A and A, the top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs.
In the 8-man standings, it’s the top three and two at-large teams.
West Central faces a battle for fifth place outright and would need to put together a two-game win streak to creep back into the playoff discussion. Should neither 8-man team make the playoff field, the Blue Devils and Central Elkader have a game scheduled Oct. 21.
In Class 2A, North Fayette Valley faces a fight for second in its district, while Oelwein’s game is essentially a fourth-place tiebreaker in the six-team district.
In A, Wapsie Valley could move into a second-place tie in district play but have a firm grip on third. Also, Starmont could reach .500 and keep itself in the hunt for a spot while
In 1A, Sumner-Fredericksburg needs to win out for a shot at reaching the playoffs.
Oelwein at Walhert Catholic
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Bowl Stadium
1701 Cox St., Dubuque
Records: Oelwein 1-5, 1-2 2A-4; Wahlert Catholic 1-5, 1-2
Last week: Union 52, Oelwein 6; Waukon 64, WC 21
Historical matchup: First matchup
Last time out: First matchup
News and notes: Josh Ladeburg leads the Huskies in rushing yards (513), receiving yards (163), total tackles (27), solo tackles (21), sacks (one) and tackles for loss (four). … Oelwein’s defense has four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. …
WC’s Bryce Rudiger has thrown for 1,121 yards but has offset 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. … Carson Cummer is fourth in 2A with 592 receiving yards. … The Golden Eagles defense has nine interceptions, but no fumble recoveries.
North Fayette Valley
at Union Community
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Union High School
200 Adams St, La Porte City
Records: NFV 5-1, 2-1 2A-4; Union 3-3, 1-2
Last week: NFV 35, Jesup 0; Union 52, Oelwein 6
Historical matchup: 3-2, Union
Last time out: NFV 39, Union 14, Sept. 6, 2019
News and notes: Both teams pitched shutouts last week, and both teams have shut out Jesup. … NFV’s Kaleb White is third in Class 2A with 8.6 yards per carry. … NFV’s Blake Reichter is tied for first with three others with one punt return for a touchdown. … Union’s Grant Behrens ranks third in Class 2A with 1,444 yards passing; he also is tied for first with five interceptions and second in tackles for loss with 11. … Union’s Dakota Marvets leads the class in solo tackles with 45.
Starmont at Maquoketa Valley
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley High School
107 South St, Delhi
Records: Starmont 2-4, 2-3 A-4; Maquoketa Valley 1-5, 0-4
Last week: North Linn 430, Starmont 0; Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley 6
Historical matchup: Maquoketa Valley, 6-4
Last time out: Maquoketa Valley 60, Starmont 22, Sept. 1, 2017
News and notes: This is the first time the teams play in five years. … The Stars have recovered 11 fumbles and picked off three passes. … Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart leads Class A in fumble recoveries with four. … Kickers Skyler Jaster (4 for 5) and Isaac Meade (4 for 6) each have four extra-points booted.
Beckman Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
802 W 6th St, Sumner
Records: Beckman 6-0, 3-0 1A-4; S-F 2-4, 1-3
Last week: Beckman 35, Columbus Catholic 34; Cascade 66, S-F 21
Historical matchup: 2-1, Beckman
Last time out: Beckman 14, S-F 0, Sept. 16, 2011
News and notes: Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth is 64 yards away from 1,000 and sixth in 1A in rushing (946). … Luke Schieltz has 12 punt returns for 124 yards, ranking second and fourth in 1A. … S-F’s Trace Meyer ranks fifth in 1A with 270 kickoff return yards. … Meyer has returned a kickoff and interception for scores.
Wapsie Valley at North Tama
Friday, 7 p.m.
North Tama Football Field
405 6th St, Traer
Records: Wapsie Valley 4-2, 3-1 A-3; North Tama 6-0, 4-0
Last week: Wapsie Valley 35, South Winneshiek 6; North Tama 36, BCLUW 0
Historical matchup: 4-2, Wapsie
Last time out: NT 13, WV 7, Sept. 13, 2019
News and notes: The Redhawks have won two in a row against the Warriors. … WV’s Braden Knight and Dawson Schmit are in an eight-way tied for third with four interceptions apiece. … North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva leads Class A with 28 touchdowns, 19 passing scores, 123 completions, 1,839 yards passing and 2,333 total yards.
West Central at Rockford
Friday, 7 p.m.
Rockford High School
1460 210th St, Rockford
Records: West Central 2-4, 1-3 8-man 3; Rockford 1-5, 1-3
Last week: Tripoli 62, West Central 18; Tripoli 68, Clarksville 28
Historical matchup: 2-0, Rockford
Last time out: Rockford 78, West Central 20, Aug. 30, 2019
News and notes: West Central’s Logan Wescott is third in 8-man with 17.9 yards per catch. … Wescott has scored touchdowns via reception, interception and punt return. … The Warriors’ Terran Romer has thrown for 551 yards and run for 220 and scored seven of the 13 offensive touchdowns. … Marshal Schlader ranks No. 1 in total tackles (78.5) and solo tackle (59).