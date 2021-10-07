Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In classes 2A, 1A and A, the top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs.

In the 8-man standings, it’s the top three and two at-large teams.

West Central faces a battle for fifth place outright and would need to put together a two-game win streak to creep back into the playoff discussion. Should neither 8-man team make the playoff field, the Blue Devils and Central Elkader have a game scheduled Oct. 21.

In Class 2A, North Fayette Valley faces a fight for second in its district, while Oelwein’s game is essentially a fourth-place tiebreaker in the six-team district.

In A, Wapsie Valley could move into a second-place tie in district play but have a firm grip on third. Also, Starmont could reach .500 and keep itself in the hunt for a spot while

In 1A, Sumner-Fredericksburg needs to win out for a shot at reaching the playoffs.

Oelwein at Walhert Catholic

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Bowl Stadium

1701 Cox St., Dubuque

Records: Oelwein 1-5, 1-2 2A-4; Wahlert Catholic 1-5, 1-2

Last week: Union 52, Oelwein 6; Waukon 64, WC 21

Historical matchup: First matchup

Last time out: First matchup

News and notes: Josh Ladeburg leads the Huskies in rushing yards (513), receiving yards (163), total tackles (27), solo tackles (21), sacks (one) and tackles for loss (four). … Oelwein’s defense has four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. …

WC’s Bryce Rudiger has thrown for 1,121 yards but has offset 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. … Carson Cummer is fourth in 2A with 592 receiving yards. … The Golden Eagles defense has nine interceptions, but no fumble recoveries.

North Fayette Valley

at Union Community

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Union High School

200 Adams St, La Porte City

Records: NFV 5-1, 2-1 2A-4; Union 3-3, 1-2

Last week: NFV 35, Jesup 0; Union 52, Oelwein 6

Historical matchup: 3-2, Union

Last time out: NFV 39, Union 14, Sept. 6, 2019

News and notes: Both teams pitched shutouts last week, and both teams have shut out Jesup. … NFV’s Kaleb White is third in Class 2A with 8.6 yards per carry. … NFV’s Blake Reichter is tied for first with three others with one punt return for a touchdown. … Union’s Grant Behrens ranks third in Class 2A with 1,444 yards passing; he also is tied for first with five interceptions and second in tackles for loss with 11. … Union’s Dakota Marvets leads the class in solo tackles with 45.

Starmont at Maquoketa Valley

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley High School

107 South St, Delhi

Records: Starmont 2-4, 2-3 A-4; Maquoketa Valley 1-5, 0-4

Last week: North Linn 430, Starmont 0; Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley 6

Historical matchup: Maquoketa Valley, 6-4

Last time out: Maquoketa Valley 60, Starmont 22, Sept. 1, 2017

News and notes: This is the first time the teams play in five years. … The Stars have recovered 11 fumbles and picked off three passes. … Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart leads Class A in fumble recoveries with four. … Kickers Skyler Jaster (4 for 5) and Isaac Meade (4 for 6) each have four extra-points booted.

Beckman Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fredericksburg

802 W 6th St, Sumner

Records: Beckman 6-0, 3-0 1A-4; S-F 2-4, 1-3

Last week: Beckman 35, Columbus Catholic 34; Cascade 66, S-F 21

Historical matchup: 2-1, Beckman

Last time out: Beckman 14, S-F 0, Sept. 16, 2011

News and notes: Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth is 64 yards away from 1,000 and sixth in 1A in rushing (946). … Luke Schieltz has 12 punt returns for 124 yards, ranking second and fourth in 1A. … S-F’s Trace Meyer ranks fifth in 1A with 270 kickoff return yards. … Meyer has returned a kickoff and interception for scores.

Wapsie Valley at North Tama

Friday, 7 p.m.

North Tama Football Field

405 6th St, Traer

Records: Wapsie Valley 4-2, 3-1 A-3; North Tama 6-0, 4-0

Last week: Wapsie Valley 35, South Winneshiek 6; North Tama 36, BCLUW 0

Historical matchup: 4-2, Wapsie

Last time out: NT 13, WV 7, Sept. 13, 2019

News and notes: The Redhawks have won two in a row against the Warriors. … WV’s Braden Knight and Dawson Schmit are in an eight-way tied for third with four interceptions apiece. … North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva leads Class A with 28 touchdowns, 19 passing scores, 123 completions, 1,839 yards passing and 2,333 total yards.

West Central at Rockford

Friday, 7 p.m.

Rockford High School

1460 210th St, Rockford

Records: West Central 2-4, 1-3 8-man 3; Rockford 1-5, 1-3

Last week: Tripoli 62, West Central 18; Tripoli 68, Clarksville 28

Historical matchup: 2-0, Rockford

Last time out: Rockford 78, West Central 20, Aug. 30, 2019

News and notes: West Central’s Logan Wescott is third in 8-man with 17.9 yards per catch. … Wescott has scored touchdowns via reception, interception and punt return. … The Warriors’ Terran Romer has thrown for 551 yards and run for 220 and scored seven of the 13 offensive touchdowns. … Marshal Schlader ranks No. 1 in total tackles (78.5) and solo tackle (59).

Tags

Trending Food Videos