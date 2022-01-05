MAYNARD — A sprint ended with Wil Miller depositing a layup.
A couple plays later, Blake Reichter scored in the paint off an inbound pass.
Two possessions after that, Miller stole a pass and tossed an outlet pass to a sprinting Reichter, who dropped in a layup.
That was pretty much the formula most of the night as North Fayette Valley used its posts for a bulk of its scoring in a 66-52 Upper Iowa Conference victory at Gene Klinge Gymnasium.
Miller scored 26 points and Reichter added 13. Miller scored 16 in the first half and added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
“I don’t know,” Miller said of his output. “It was how the offense was working and the defense we ran. We had a lot of steals.”
Added Reichter, “I thought he played pretty good. Made shots, finished fast breaks, and that’s what he’s good at.”
The Miller-Reichter third-quarter series was part of a 9-0 run that took the TigerHawks’ lead from 43-37 to 51-37. Later, Andre Fuentes’ layup at the buzzer pushed the lead to 54-42 and NFV (4-3, 3-2) kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way.
“We’re OK shooting outside shots, but we had a distinct size advantage,” NFV head coach Matt Krambeer said. “We’re not going to have that every night, we’re not a huge tea, ourselves by any stretch. We wanted to get the ball and drive it, get it down low. We did a good job of that.”
West Central (2-6, 1-5) held a 15-8 lead with a minute left in the opening stanza on a John Tyler layup, and held the edge until a minute into the second quarter when North Fayette tied it at 17.
The Blue Devils went down 10 as that jumper took the TigerHawks on a 12-0 run, but kept pace and closed within 36-28 at halftime, then 43-27 on Brandon Cushion’s jumper in the third.
West Central shot 61 percent from the field (22 for 36), with 44 percent from 3-point range (4 for 9). The Blue Devils’ big issue were turnovers once again as they had 23 giveaways.
“That’s the story of our season,” head coach Darin Lockard said. “If we can learn to take care of the basketball and keep possession, instead of turning it over get field goal
attempts.
“You’re talking probably close to one point per turnover through the season that we give up. Tonight, their top guys were getting steals and leading out for layups, it might even be more than that. We probably gave up 10-15 points just off of those silly turnovers.”
Cushion and Logan Wescott each scored 15; Cushion added seven rebounds and Wescott chipped in two steals. Creighton Houge scored 10 points.
Fuentes contributed 12 points for NFV while Kaleb White contributed five assists, three steals and three rebounds.
“We have pretty good guards that get up and down the court, move the ball, get us some open shots down low,” Reichter said. “It works pretty good that way.”