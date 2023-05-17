It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for pre-state postseason, stretching from May 11-May 17. For this week, track entries are state automatic qualifiers only.
Golf
Boys
Oelwein: The Huskies advanced to the district round by placing third at the New Hampton Sectional with a 313, then shot a season-best 312 at the Dike-New Hartford Regional. Sophomore Brandon Tournier shot a one-under par 71 to advance to the 2A state tournament.
Girls
Abby Squires, West Central: The senior advanced to the regional championship round by placing fifth at the Tripoli Subregional with a 105.
Oelwein: The Huskies advanced to the regional championship round by placing runner-up at their own subregional with a 397. Emma Smock was runner-up with a 92.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The Cougars advanced to the regional championship round by placing runner-up at the New Hampton Subregional with a 346. Chloe Bolte was medalist (73).
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors advanced to the regional championship round by placing runner-up at the Tripoli Subregional with a 475. Anna Curley was medalist (91).
Track
Boys
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won their second consecutive district championship and qualified nearly their entire team for the 1A state meet. Event winners and automatic qualifiers included Mason Harter and Aidan Shannon, and three relay golds — the 3,200-meter, the sprint medley and distance medley relay.
Ayden Burrow, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the 400 hurdles and placing second in the 110 hurdles at the district meet.
Garet Kiel, Oelwein: The junior automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the 110 high hurdles at the district meet. He anchored the shuttle hurdle relay (Brock Steinlage, Matthew Bratten, Hayden Tripp) to a runner-up finish.
Kade Mitchell, Grant Henderson, Trey Nederhoff, Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The distance medley relay automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the district championship.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs at the district meet.
Girls
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the district championship and qualified several relays and individuals for the 1A state meet. Wapsie won five relays — 100 shuttle hurdle, 400, 800, 3200 and distance medley — and claimed a sprint champion with Hannah Knight’s 100 dash.
Sarah Dean, NFV: The junior automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by placing second in the discus.
Hannah Schroeder, NFV: The freshman automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the discus and shot put.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior automatically qualified for the 2A state meet by winning the 1,500 and 3,00 runs and anchoring the distance medley relay to runner-up at the district meet and qualified for all three events. The other DMR runners were Jana May, Ava Bernhard and Sasha Gitch.
Tennis
Nevin Berry and Cooper Reisner, Oelwein: The senior and sophomore won their No. 3 doubles match and each won a singles match during a 5-4 Class 1A Substate first-round win against Grundy Center. Kale Berinobis and Weston Woodson also won their doubles match, while Berinobis won his singles match. The Huskies fell in the second round.
Soccer
Cristian Delgado, Oelwein: The freshman scored the lone goal for Northeast Iowa United in a 5-1 playoff loss.
Andre Fuentes and Kaleb White, North Fayette Valley: The junior and senior, respectively, each collected a hat trick (Fuentes scored four times and added an assist) during an opening-round 8-0 victory.