The playoffs are here again, while Oelwein scheduled a ninth regular season game and will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Oelwein (2-6) vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-8)
7 p.m., Oelwein
Last week: North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0; Forest City 36, GHV 0
Last time out: N/A
Historical matchup: N/A
News and notes: GHV has scored 35 points all season, while Oelwein broke the 35-point mark in both its wins. … The Huskies’ 1,038 rush yards is 61 more than the Cardinals’ total yards (977). … Carson Cox (150) and Ethan DeTemmerman (146) have combined for 51 percent of Oelwein’s receiving yards.
Wapsie Valley (6-2) vs. Saint Ansgar (5-3)
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Field, Fairbank
Last week: Wapsie Valley 52, BCLUW 6; Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
Last time out: Saint Ansgar 28, WV 10, 2016
Historical matchup: Saint Ansgar, 1-0
News and notes: Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit is second in A with 14 punt returns, third in return yards per punt with 12.1 and fifth in total return yards (169). … Braden Knight is tied for fifth with 32 extra points made. … Mason Harter is tied for fourth with four fumble recoveries. … The Saints’ Ryan Hackbart is tied for third in A with six sacks. … Saint Ansgar has run for 39 touchdowns. … The Saints allowed just six points in their five victories, but 104 in three losses.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) at Sigourney Keota (6-2)
7 p.m., Sigourney
Last week: Columbus Catholic 35, S-F 7; S/K 69, Van Buren County 20
Last time out: N/A
Historical matchup: N/A
News and notes: Sumner’s Achilles Quigley is fifth in 1A with six sacks. Teammate Ethan Hunt is tied for sixth with 5.5. … Noah Henderson is tied for first with two defensive TDs. … Sigourney’s Cole Clarahan is fifth in 1A with 17 rushing touchdowns. … The Cobras’ Issac Bruns has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. … Reid Molyneux has a 91-yard kickoff return for a score. … Cole Kindred leads 1A with 15 punt returns and is second with 245 yards and fourth in yard per return (16.3).
North Fayette Valley (6-2) at Crestwood (5-3)
7 p.m., Crestwood
Last week: NFV 48, Oelwein 0; Osage 28,
Crestwood 12
Last time out: Crestwood 19, NFV 6, 2020
Historical matchup: Crestwood, 2-0
News and notes: The TigerHawks’ Ayden Burrow is second in 2A at 9.6 yards per carry. … Lincoln Aeschliman is third in kickoffs (54) and fifth in kickoff yardage (2,439). … Decklyn Heins is second with 19.9 yards per completion. … Cadets quarterback Cole Butikofer has run for 828 yards and passed for 623. He has accounted for 19 scores. … Crestwood’s Caiden Simiele has 4.5 sacks. … Each team has one interception return for TDs.