MAYNARD — Five wins before Christmas.
It has happened once since the year 2000 for the West Central girl’s basketball program. The Blue Devils were stuck at four wins last season, as well as four wins (4-5) in the 10-win season of 2011-12. During the 17-win season of 2006-07, the record at the break was .500 (4-4).
This was the year to break it, the program thought.
It claimed four wins in December, including one Monday to reach .500, despite having one game postponed. And West Central hosted a one-win Postville for an Upper Iowa Conference game Tuesday.
“We have a goal in mind. We want to be 5-4 before Christmas break,” senior guard Aaliyah Gordon said Monday night. “It hasn’t been done in two decades, they tell us. I think that’s a huge success for us. It shows our progress.”
Long after Tuesday’s contest closed, head coach Micah Ruroden noted progress is still evident for his team, which fell to the Pirates, 49-43.
The Blue Devils (4-5, 2-4 UIC) had several chances to close strong, which Ruroden pointed to afterward.
Postville (2-7, 1-6) turned the ball over with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left and a 41-39 edge. West Central grabbed four offensive rebounds on its but ended the one-minute possession with a turnover.
The next possession after a miss saw the home team give the ball away again. The Pirates hit a 3-pointer and a third turnover from the Blue Devils led to two Postville free throws and a 46-39 lead.
“That’s the story of the game for us right there,” Ruroden said of the four-shot, no-point possession. “I think there was a timeout before that (Postville) turnover and I said, ‘We’re sending five to the boards.’ They crashed hard and listened and did their part. You get four rebounds, but did you get five good looks out of it?”
West Central played from behind from nearly the outset after Sierra Mohs sank a 3-pointer 30 seconds in for a 3-1 lead. It was 5-all at the 5:29 mark as Kaydence Martin split foul shots, but the home team didn’t score again for nearly three minutes.
Gordon’s 3 closed the gap within 9-8, but the Prates dropped seven points on two Kimberley Mucia 3s and a Mohs free throw (16-8). Postville increased its lead to 19-11 on a Mohs 3 and he;d a 25-12 advantage two minutes into the second quarter.
“It was one of those games where they hit a bunch of shots in a streaky form,” Ruroden said. “You kinda said it best, we had to dig out of it a little bit. Mentally, they threw a knockout punch early and we were stunned for a little bit.”
Postville’s rotation of Martins, 5-7 Mohs and 5-10 Claire Martins, among others, also bracketed West Central sophomore forward Martin, who came in averaging nearly 11 points a game.
She ended with nine but took just two shot attempts in the first 11 minutes of the contest and didn’t score a non-free throw until the five-minute mark of the third quarter.
“There are teams in our conference that will give a sophomore that respect, which is huge for her game,” Ruroden said of Martin’s impact. “We’re getting cracks from our shooters surrounding her. It’s just little details we’re missing.”
Kassidy Bantz hit four 3s for 12 points and Gordon netted 10.
Martin and Squires each snagged two blocks while Gordon chipped in five assists and four steals. Squires had five steals.
West Central shot 14 for 47 from the field, including 7 for 24 from 3-point range.
“Credit to coach (Aandi) Deering because he had a good gameplan in trying to take Kaydence out (of the equation),” Ruroden said. “We tried to play a cat-and-mouse game to get her going and she had a quiet nine points.
“But I also think of how much she opened up — we had shots all over the place all night, we just couldn’t hit consistently enough. We just didn’t quite convert.”