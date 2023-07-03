A point of pride?
Terick Pryor sunglasses still adorned, grins in the affirmative.
“It’s actually not that bad,” the junior paused before pushing forward. “In the (North Iowa Cedar League) conference, on the whole, they don’t throw as hard or fast as our old conference (the Northeast Iowa Conference).”
Pryor explained that many of the pitchers Oelwein has faced in the NICL throughout the season are underclassmen who haven’t developed strength or speed, or veterans who know how to throw, and therefore know where to place the ball.
“Pitchers we face this year … some of them are not the best at throwing strikes when I’m inside,” Pryor said.
Don’t get him wrong. Getting hit by a pitch is not fun, whether the ball is coming at 80 miles an hour, 70 mph or even 60. But it’s something Pryor has embraced this season.
“It’s definitely not fun. A lot of bruises,” he said. “There are a lot of bruises involved with it.”
Pryor has been hit 20 times in 2023, a number thought to be a single-season school record. It is part of a team-wide effort, according to head coach Colin Morgan. Nevin Berry has 11, and the team had 61 as of July 1.
“He’s adopted something I’d like all our guys to do. Most high school pitchers, with two strikes, are going to work outside,” Morgan said. “Terick and Nevin have probably embraced it as much as anybody — Nevin has 10-plus hit-by-pitches as well. To their credit, they are both willing to stand in and find a way on base.”
“It’s a testament to our guys to be willing to wear 60-plus pitches this year to find a way to get to first base.”
Pitchers working outside is what led to Pryor to change his stance, literally. Pryor felt a sophomore-season weakness was not being able to hit an outside pitch. He and the coaching staff believed pitchers began to realize this, as well.
Pryor changed his stance, physically: “I’m hogging the plate.”
“To basically attack the outside pitch when I’m down in the count. That’s what it was,” Pryor added. “I like to think I’m pretty good at attacking inside pitches. But the outside, I’ve always struggled with. So, I decided to (crowd the plate) to work on getting those more.”
Pryor leads the team in batting average (.360), total bases (34), hits (27), and is tied for first in home runs (one). He is also tied for first in walks (12).
“I think it’s helped his approach at the plate,” Morgan said. “He’s one of our better hitters this year, has the best on-base percentage. He’s been more of a consistent hitter, and he’s improved working on hitting the outside pitch, because of it.”
Pryor’s single-season record is three more than Hud Johnston and Gage Voshell, who has 17 apiece in 2014 and 2021, respectively.
Johnston has 32 in his career (2012-2014), with Pryor next in line.
“He’s willing to get on base,” Morgan said. “Find a way to get on base. Baserunners create runs, Runs win games.”