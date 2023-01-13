Shades of yesteryear.
Jason Yessak took a moment, then sighed.
“It did Tuesday night as well, so we’re probably going to see it a lot,” Oelwein’s head coach noted of his team facing a 1-3-1 zone defense for a second straight game. “I’m surprised it’s taken teams this long to decide to go zone.
“Now we have to get past it.”
The Huskies fell, 38-24, Thursday as the Cyclones took a page from Grundy Center’s playbook (a 69-32 loss) in pressuring a youthful Oelwein into a second consecutive loss.
The Huskies (7-4) scored three points in the first quarter, and just two in the game’s final nine and a half minutes.
Haydin Becker’s jumper in the paint gave the host a 22-21 lead with 1:31 left in the third. It didn’t dent the scoreboard again until Hannah Patrick’s layup four seconds from the buzzer.
“The old saying is the best way to beat a zone is to beat it down the floor,” Yessak said. “Gotta do a better job of that.”
Frustration came as the coach praised his defense. Thirty-eight points, roughly six under the Cyclones’ average, with just 14 allowed in the first half.
“We did everything on the defensive end we wanted to,” Yessak said. “We took away (Grace Hennessy) for a while. We were cleaning up the boards.
“We started rebounding better, moving without the ball better and attacking better.”
A small spurt in the second closed the gap to 14-13 with 1:11, which was the halftoime score. Oelwein scored seven points in 29 seconds — a McKinzie See 3-pointer and two Emma Smock jumpers on three straight possessions.
Becker hit a shot to start the third, and Alexa Berryman gave Oelwein a 17-14 lead with 6:33 left in the stanza. The Huskies also led, 20-16, on Maria Rael’s 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining in the frame.
They scored just once the rest of the quarter, and twice in the game, as problems of the past two seasons — bad passes becoming turnovers, forcing certain shots, passing up others — crept back into the scope.
“When we start to attack, we tend to watch (who has the ball),” Yessak said. “Part of that is I still have some young kids who are playing.”
Smock netted seven and Rael hit two 3s. Becker and See, who both average 14 a game, were held to four and three points, respectively.