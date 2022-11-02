CORALVILLE — Black didn’t work. Neither did gold.
White worked, but only once.
Wapsie Valley’s student section seemingly tried to change the karmic luck of its program after each set during the Class 2A quarterfinal against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
The Warriors also compiled the better stat line, for the most part, during the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed matchup with the Rockets. But the matchup of black and gold went to the Rockets, who claimed a 25-22, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 win to advance.
Wapsie had more kills (51-50), and fewer hitting errors (19-18, EBF) and service errors (11-6, EBF). The Rockets had one more total block (6-5), and also committed a block error and set error.
So where did it go awry for the Warriors (40-5)? Why did the club look out of sync most of the match? Those are answers head coach Austin Shepherd and much of the team will look for long into the offseason.
“I think we forget that we knew what we were doing, if that makes sense,” senior setter Sydney Matthias said. “I feel like after a few errors, it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ Just kind of going crazy in our minds when in reality, we know how to fix our mistakes and we’re at the level we know how to make adjustments.
“We just forgot that we knew what we were doing.”
Offered head coach Austin Shepherd: “I think we just thought, ‘Oh, we have another point. We have this next point (to gather ourselves).’ Unfortunately, it’s first to 25, so that next point has to happen that next play. It’s gotta happen. And we weren’t making our adjustments to make that happen.”
The Warriors were the first to 20 in the first set by a point, but EBF swung into the lead on a kill and Wapsie attack error. Anna Curley drew the set level before the Rockets pushed through on a three-point run.
A service error held off set point, but a kill from Kate Schafer gave the No. 6 seed a 1-0 advantage.
The Warriors led, 10-8, in the second, then took control with a six-point run. Taylor Buhr contributed a kill and an ace, Grace Mulihan added consecutive spikes and Curley dropped a kill.
A seven-point unbroken streak followed for a 23-11 lead, as Knight went back-to-back, Matthias garnered an ace and Curley popped a spike. After a service error, kills by Knight and Buhr equalized the set, 1-1.
The third frame was a mirror image: the Rockets led 10-8, then accumulated eight of the next 10 points for a commanding lead. EBF led 21-11 before Shepherd’s squad used a service error to go on a seven-point charge to pull within 21-19.
Buhr’s two aces and kills from Mulihan, Matthias and Knight gave the group resurgence, but it was quickly derailed. Whitney Klyn sandwiched two kills around a Kaylee Heim ace to give the lower seed a 2-1 lead.
Eddyville turned a 6-4 deficit into a 9-6 lead in the fourth stanza and held on, trading a couple points here for a couple points there. Wapsie knotted things at 18 on a Knight kill, and 19-all with Matthias’ block.
A Warrior service error helped EBF pull ahead, 22-19, with a block and kill added. Knight’s final kill of her career crept the higher seed within a point, and it clawed within one again (23-21) on a service error.
The Rockets closed the match on consecutive kills from Molly Shafer.
“Obviously, we didn’t want to end that way, but I’m glad we made it here and I’m glad what we did this season,” Knight said. “I’m really proud of everyone.”
Knight put forth 15 digs, 13 kills, one ace, one assist and a block assist in her final match. Matthias contributed 39 assists, five kills, three aces and a block assist in hers.
Wapsie also graduates Emma Jones (25 digs, six assists), Macy Ott (one dig) and Kalvyn Rosengarten (seven kills, three block assists). Buhr ended with 19 digs and 10 kills for a double-double, and two aces. Curley closed with nine kills and five block assists.
“I think part of it was the feeling of ‘It is state,’” Shepherd said. “Also, it’s going back to know what you can do. You’ve prepared for it, now trust in your training and what we’ve done. That was a big key — we tightened up instead of ‘We’re fine. Relax and go after it.’”