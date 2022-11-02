CORALVILLE — Resolute. Steadfast.
Hungry.
Roughly 10 minutes after it was complete, Sumner-Fredericksburg junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott stood between senior teammates Payten Seehase and Alivia Lange on Tuesday in the media room of the XStream Arena.
The No. 7 seed Cougars dropped their Class 2A state quarterfinal to No. 2 seed Western Christian, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18. Sumner, however, pushed the Wolfpack (41-5) to extra points in the middle two sets and did something no other Iowa school accomplished until state — it took a set off Western Christian.
It was the opening set, to boot.
That from a team who’s 15-girl roster sported just two seniors, and two-thirds of it was underclassmen.
“We have a lot to be proud of. We battled and fought with the No. 2 team in the state,” Elliott said, trailing off for a second. “Coming back next year, I’m just hungry for more. There are big things ahead for us.”
The match seemingly turned midway through the third set.
Sumner (31-11) led the Wolfpack, 16-11, after Morgan Block’s ace. Western Christian quickly rallied, putting together a five-point run to even the ledger at 16. The Cougars missed a pair of kill attempts, then a run of ace (Jocelyn Oosteink)-kill (Abby VerBurg)-kill (Hannah Broek) knotted things.
Consecutive kills from Brielle Volker and Elliott put the No. 7 seed up two (18-16). Sumner later led, 22-20, on a small spurt, then held for a 23-21 edge and set point at 24-22.
A service error and hitting error evened the frame, then VerBurg spiked a kill and turned in a block to complete the comeback and give the Wolfpack a 2-1 advantage.
“Our first game, we barely had any errors. If we made an error, we shook it off right away, we sided out every time. I don’t remember being in serve-receive twice in a row (that first set) and that’s what hurt us in the next sets. They had mini-runs — it wasn’t even big runs, just two or three points. But those two or three points are a lot when you battle a very good team.”
In the final stanza, Western maintained control through a 9-5 score in its favor. The Cougars’ gained five of their first six points off Wolfpack mistakes to stay within shouting distance, then picked up offensively where they could.
Western had match point at 24-14 before Sumner made its final last-ditch effort.
Elliott got a kill, the Wolfpack made a hitting error, Alexa Buhman and Adi Murray combined for a block and Zoey Rhea dropped an ace for a 24-18 deficit.
The clock struck midnight on the next point, a VerBurg kill.
“Communication is a huge part of volleyball, and it’s something we lacked in that set,” Seehase said. “It wasn’t even that set, it was the two sets prior, too.”
Sumner led 6-3 on an Elliott kill in the opening set and kept its balance as the Wolfpack drew within one at 10-9, then 12-11 and 14-13. The Cougars kept the margin between one and two points, then went up three (17-14) on a Block spike.
Rhea’s ace put Sumner as the first to 20 (20-17), and it answered when the opponent closed within 20-19 and 23-21.
The final response was from Elliott, who dropped consecutive kills for a 25-21 opening stanza win.
“We came out strong, did what we needed to do, played our style of volleyball,” Elliott said. “After that, we played hard, but little errors just killed us and helped their momentum.”
While the next two sets were both close, neither went in the No. 7 seed’s favor and the Wolfpack advanced to an historic 23rd straight 2A state semifinal.
Elliott dropped 26 kills, eight digs, two block assists and two aces. Addi Murray tallied two solo blocks and five block assists while Block contributed nine kills, seven digs, three assists and a block assist.
Alexa Buhman garnered 38 assists, 10 digs, two kills and a block assist.
Seehase had nine kills, three digs, one ace and a block assist in her final match. Lange chipped in 11 digs, six assists and an ace in hers. Lange and Seehase depart having won two regional championships and participated in three consecutive regional finals.
“Alivia and Payten have had a huge role in developing these underclassmen,” head coach Sarah Buhman said. “They showed the kind of culture Sumner volleyball is. Everything I like to have in a volleyball culture, they helped provide that. They are wonderful senior leaders on and off the court.”