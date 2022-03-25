FAIRBANK — Dawson Schmit and head coach Danny Adams were discussing the grappler’s junior season, which ended with a Class 1A 120-pound fifth-place medal.
Schmit became the third three-time placewinner in Wapsie Valley and claimed a school-record 49 victories (49-7). That number represents the top mark for the junior class and any grade, Adams noted.
Does that matter?
“Yeah, it does (matter),” Schmit said with a drawn reluctance to his voice as Adams laughed.
‘Drawn reluctance’ is a phrase that might describe the junior’s demeanor. His response showed a rare instance of emotion from the junior, who prefers to export feeling while in the athletic arena.
Even then, it depends on the sport. As he sauntered through this wrestling season, Schmit’s postmatch display consisted of a brief raise of either his left or right arm, no matter if it came in a regular-season tournament, a third-straight state tournament clinching victory or ending his season with a win it the fifth-place match.
Adams noted the attitude is one that has turned him into a leader for Wapsie Valley.
“It’s just the thing of coming in with the right mindset, knowing what he wants and (having) clear, set goals so he knows how to push himself,” Adams said. “Whether it is in the weight room, hallway, whether it’s in the wrestling room.”
Schmit’s accolades lead to another plaudit — that of Oelwein Daily Register Wrestler of the Year. He claimed titles at the North Iowa Cedar League, the Starmont Sectional and the Jesup District meets and blew past the 100-win mark (117-21).
“Overall, I guess it still ended up pretty good,” Schmit said. “Making it down to state my third (straight) year is still a big accomplishment. Obviously, I still want to be a state champ. But placing is still a really big thing.”
The trio of podium finishes occur as the 5-foot-5 Schmit has stayed under 120 pounds. Despite the quieter appearance he presents, Schmit’s leadership shines where it matters — amidst match-turning victories, point-winning tournament showings and in the Wapsie Valley practice room pushing fellow state-tournament qualifier Kanen Decker and others.
“I guess I just think of it as normally upperclassmen are the leaders in the room,” Schmit said. “I guess I’ve tried stepping up and being a leader in that room, and in any other sports I play, because I’m in that spot.”
Adams pursed his lips when asked his thoughts.
“I don’t think of it as being weird (with him) being a lighter weight or anything like that,” the coach said. “I think it’s about the person and how they carry themselves. He is a person of good character, and he carries himself well.
“Like he said, he’s trying to be more of a leader. There are days when he gets more vocal, and that leads to others getting more vocal in the room, his teammates.”
Schmit collected 29 pins, three major decisions and two technical falls this season. He garnered four two-point wins, including two in sudden victory, and one one-point win.
The technical falls, as well as some of the pins, came with elevated scores and matches pushed into the second period Schmit might have ended in the first two minutes. Yet it is part of his routine to, as an observer put it, ‘play with his food’ — a phrase that caused a smirk.
“Normally, I mean, a first-round match in the regular season is like my warm-up match,” Schmit said. “I like to have a match before the semifinals to get blood flowing and work on things, touch up on a couple things.”
Outside of his podium placement at state, Adams and Schmit felt the grappler’s footwork was stilted and the only thing he hopes to improve upon.
They both attributed it to weight fluctuation — after playing football at 138 pounds, Schmit dropped a dozen to spend the first half of the season at 126 before cutting a little more to get under 120.
“Every year, I always say I don’t want to cut as much weight as last year, but it turns out I still end up losing about the same amount of weight as the previous year,” Schmit said.
It’s one of less than a handful of issues for Schmit, per Adams. The coach praised his technical improvement this season and his improved outlook on becoming a leader.
All of it comes from that small, padded enclosure.
“His drive, his focus in the practice room (is the key),” Adams said. “He’s always ready to go, is a leader there by example. By helping encourage others, it just shows he’s in the right mindset of what he expects out of himself, but also what he expects from other kids, too.”