By Gidal Kaiser
Sumner-Fredericksburg found its replacement for outgoing athletic director Jacob Coyle, tabbing boys basketball head coach Mike Quigley to step into the role.
Coyle is the school’s fourth-year football coach who took the job as AD for one year before ceding it. He will continue to be an assistant track coach and teach.
“I am excited to see what Mr. Quigley will do in his new position,” Coyle said. “I’m excited for him to take on this role and to have our departments lead by him. He has some great ideas and motivation to make changes within our high school.
“I think he will continue to build and enhance programs from where I left off, we are very fortunate to have a man like this to lead us and take our district to a new level.”
Quigley will continue to coach basketball and assist in football; he has been the head basketball coach for five seasons and is 43-70. He was one of three finalists for the position interviewed by a committee which included Coyle. Sumner had 19 initial applicants.
“Coach Coyle is a very detail-oriented person and has put our school in a great area to continue to build our programs and culture.” Quigley said. “I have the opportunity to spend the next couple of months learning from (him) as we transition into our fall seasons.
“Fortunately for us, we have great relationships with our staff in our buildings and they all have the student’s interests at the forefront of their programs. I expect a smooth transition and continued growth of Sumner-Fredericksburg programs.”
Sumner was invited to join both the Upper Iowa Conference and Northeast Iowa Conference between the months of February and May, but will not take any action on those invitations based on its May 9 school board meeting minutes.
The deadline to submit a formal request to join the UIC is June 1.
Coyle and/or Quigley have to hire a head volleyball coach and one full-time assistant position and a head girls wrestling coach and an assistant after the IGHSAU made girls wrestling an officially sanctioned sport.