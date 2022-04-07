April showers make …. Frustrated coaching staffs and athletes, per se.
Consistent inclement weather took its toll on area sports this week, with cancelations and postponements popping up Tuesday, Thursday and today.
Oelwein’s boys tennis team is still waiting to open its season properly; Tuesday’s scheduled match with Union Community was initially moved to today, but has been postponed according to the North Iowa Cedar League website calendar.
The Huskies golf dual with Union Community at Hickory Grove today was rescheduled for April 29. The track meet at Beckman Catholic today, which saw Oelwein and North Fayette Valley traveling to Dyersville, was also canceled.
Other events Thursday that were wiped off the schedule include golf duals and triangulars for Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley (postponed to April 29) and West Central and track meets for all five schools, as well.
Oelwein’s girls tennis match at Decorah was moved from April 5 to April 11.
No other events have been rescheduled as of press time Thursday.