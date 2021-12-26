Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

Basketball

Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (2-10, 0-7 Northern Sun) have lost two consecutive games.

Beesecker has played in two games. She has shot 1 of 2 from the field and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.

Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa.

Pagel has played in five games. She has shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She has accumulated seven rebounds and a block.

UIU plays at Winona State on Jan. 2.

Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (8-4, 4-0 Midwest Conference) have won two in a row. King has not played in any games.

James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has played in two games. He is 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. And has one rebound.

The Rams host Coe on Jan. 3.

Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (8-3, 3-1 MWC) have won five in a row. Reichter has played in three games. She is 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

The Rams play at Principia College on Jan. 1.

Bowling

Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg grduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.

The RedTails are off until Jan. 15.

Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.

The Knights bowled in Las Vegas during two tournaments over four days, but no results were available.

Wartburg bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.

Wrestling

Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (2-1, 0-1 Northern Sun). He is 8-4 on the season.

Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 5-7.

Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.

Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 9-2.

The Peacocks are off until a dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 14.

Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College (4-0).

The Warriors are off until the E-Z Flex Invitational on Jan. 8 in Ottawa, Kan.

Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (5-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-3 on the season.

Wartburg wrestles at the Central Invitational on Jan. 8 in Pella.

Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (5-2). He went 4-0 at the Prairie Wolf Duals with a major decision and technical fall.

He is 10-10 on the season.

Cornell wrestles at the

Citrus Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

