There was no reason to pay attention at the time.
Union Community’s coaching staff was in the second row at Oelwein’s gym Sept. 22 against Crestwood. Taking notes. Scouting.
Oelwein’s volleyball players, during a five-set comeback win, didn’t see them. But the Huskies coaching staff did, as did others.
“The Union coaches came and scouted us,” senior outside hitter Emma Smock said. “It was just weird hearing that, like, they weren’t going to (underestimate) us. They actually came to watch us play and see what we could do.”
That’s when it finally hit Smock and classmate Zoey Reisner: Evolution has occurred.
“Last year, nobody scouted us,” Reisner added. “They saw our record and looked over us because everybody just walked over us. This year, teams are seeing we’re winning games. It’s crazy to all of us that they actually came and watched us to scout us.”
Oelwein’s 11 victories heading into Thursday’s senior night marked its best total since 2018 (eight) and first double-digit total since 2017 (15). Everyone within the program has said the Huskies have turned a corner.
Smock and Reisner reiterated it a day before their senior night ceremony.
“I did not expect us to do this good,” Reisner said. “I expect us to win a few games, yeah, but not (what the number is). I’m very surprised and very proud of everybody this season.
Added Smock, “Last year, we won two games. This year, having what, more than 10 … I guess that makes me really happy. Knowing our last year, we can say we tried to make an impact.”
In Reisner’s first three seasons, the program collected seven wins. Zero as a freshman, five as a sophomore and two as a junior. Smock joined as a sophomore and both started the majority of 62 total matches through two years.
Production has increased, as one might expect, for both after the Huskies saw seven seniors graduate.
Reisner has collected more than 50 percent of her 302 career kills this season (115), as well as five of nine solo blocks and 28 of 50 block assists; 120 of 373 digs; and 25 of 62 aces.
Smock has 74 kills (158 career), eight assists (17), three solo blocks and one block assist (5/5), 111 digs (290) and 18 aces (45) as a senior.
Increased statistics might be a product of being the most-veteran players on the team, but they bristle at the notion it’s because they are the Class of 2023.
“I know us, personally, we hate,” Smock began and Reisner quickly interjects “Seniority.”
“We hate the ‘seniority’ thing — everything about that,” Smock added. “It’s good, but we’re all playing for the same team, playing under the same coach. Not one of us can play and win one game more than anybody else. We all have to play together.”
That mindset has helped the program turn itself around. They embrace the leadership role to bring the collective up.
“I think it’s more of we’re actually trying to make it work rather than us just being seniors,” Smock said. “This year, everyone understands we’re just trying to help, trying to do what’s best for the team.”
Reisner nods along, and the pair gives examples where they studied what to do and not to do based on experience.
“I know last year a bunch of us were really close with certain seniors, and we all had our little pods,” Smock said. “I didn’t know if we were going to mesh well together this year. But it has surprised me that after they left, it didn’t affect how we treat each other.
“That also goes along with all of us playing a bunch of sports together. It’s a different atmosphere.”
Reisner takes over: “Being able to talk to each other without the other person getting mad and upset. We’re able to have those tough conversations with each other and really listen to each other. We’re able to have those heart-to-heart chats; whatever that person needs, we can talk it out.”
Collective cohesion is something head coach Lee Andersen has preached year after year. In their final go-round, it has piloted the ship for Reisner, Smock and their teammates.
“We’ve clicked together and worked as a team and not as individuals on a team,” Reisner said.
“Multiple coaches have come up to us and said they were surprised how well we played,” Smock added. “It’s been awesome.”