FAIRBANK — Strength in numbers.
It started last season, when Wapsie Valley’s girls track program qualified four relays for the Class 1A state meet.
It has carried over this year. Every one of those seven relay runners returned, and the Warriors have utilized them and a sprinkle of other talent to garner most of their meet points through the six non-hurdle relays.
“Last year, just figuring out the relays, built a base,” senior Sydnie Martin said. “Figured out what girls were able to run the certain events and who we can put where to become the most successful.”
“We figured out we are pretty good at 400s and 800s. We found girls able to run the longer distances and everything. Last year helped build the base and this year is just more figuring out who fits where. We’ve been better at clicking.”
Martin is one of five Wapsie girls who have run in a majority of the six relays. She’s run with the 1,600 meter, 3,200 meter, sprint medley and distance medley relays. Peyton Curley (100, 200, 1,600, sprint medley) and Hannah Knight (400, 800, sprint medley, distance medley) have run in four as well. Jaylin May is a 400 and sprint relay staple, with a 1,600 thrown in for good effort.
But the bell cow of the girls relay program is Brylee Bellis, who has run in five different relays — 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and the DMR. She’s only run once in the DMR and twice in the 800, but work is work.
“Brylee is running really well in the 4s and 8s,” head coach Duane Foster said. “(At today’s district meet), she’s going to run a 1, a 2, a 4 and an 8 in different relays. Just being versatile and do different things like that has helped, and she and a lot of the other girls are willing to do those things.”
Wapsie placed top-3 in each of the six relays, with wins in the 400, 800, 1,600 and sprint medley, when it won the South Hardin Relays on April 22. It has won two 400s, two sprint medleys, one 800 and one 1,600. And the 800 win and one of the sprint medley victories don’t even qualify as the program’s top time of the season.
“I think not having very many opportunities to run at meets this year, we just have to go,” Bellis said of their meet-day approach. “We can’t take a meet off, can’t relax. I always try to tell myself and remind my team that no race or event should ever be easy. You should feel like you want to die at the end because that way you know you gave it your all.”
The sprint medley’s top time so far (1 minute, 54.58 seconds) came at last Thursday’s conference meet in a runner-up placement. Monday’s meet at Denver produced the second-fastest time in the 400 by a tenth of the second.
The top time of the year for the 400 (52.98) and 800 (1:53.21) came at the season’s opening meet April 22 — nearly a month ago.
“A lot of the sprint race come down to handoffs,” Bellis said. “When we’re in practice we try to focus on perfecting that and our steps (into the handoff), so that when we get to a meet, it’s memory.”
Foster has come to appreciate the core quintet, as well as May and other relay veterans in Mary Bodensteiner, Hailey Eiztenhefer, Brooklyn Etringer and Ava VanDaele, because of their willingness to be compatible and mix-and-match.
“That makes track easier when you have girls willing to and competing at a high level,” he said. “They’re willing to push each other to be better in the relays. The group we have put together, they’re a fun group.”