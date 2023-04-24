It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week.
Golf
Boys
Ethan Anderson, Oelwein: The sophomore averaged a 39 and placed first and second as the Huskies went 1-1 in dual matches.
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The senior shot a 47 to win medalist honors during a dual at Postville.
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior averaged a 43.5 and placed top-3 twice as the Cougars went 0-3 in a dual and triangular.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, S-F: The sophomore averaged a 45 and placed first twice as the Cougars went 1-0 in a dual and participated in a one-team triangular.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior shot a 51 to place second during a triangular.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior shot a 47 and was runner-up in Oelwein’s dual win.
Track
Boys
Garet Kiel, OEL: The junior won the 110-meter high hurdles by 0.02 seconds as the Huskies placed second at the home meet.
Trey Nederhoff, S-F: The senior was second in the 800 and anchored the distance medley relay to second.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The sophomore won two individual races (800 and 1,600-meter runs) and anchored a relay win.
Aidan Shannon, Wapsie Valley: The junior won the 1,600 and anchored the 3,200 relay to a victory at the Denver invitational. He won the 400 hurdles and was second in the 3,200 in Dike.
Charlie Sieck, WC: The senior won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600 at Oelwein’s meet. He anchored the distance medley relay to fourth. Sieck was second in the 800 at the Kee’s Gary Bottorf Invitational.
Girls
Kinzie See, OEL: The freshman anchored three relay wins (sprint medley, 100 shuttle hurdle, 400) as the Huskies placed second at their home meet. She also placed fourth in the shot put.
Rachel Rulapaugh, OEL: The junior won the 1,500, was second in the 800 and third in the 400.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior won the 3,000, was second in the 800 and third in the 1,500 in Hudson.
Macy Westendorf, OEL: The freshman won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 100. She led off the shuttle hurdle relay victory.
Wapsie girls relay crew: The Warrirors won the 400 and 800 relays and was second in the sprint medley relay in Hudson.
Soccer
Giles Cowell, Northeast Iowa United: The senior scored four goals and added an assists as the program won its first varsity game in school history, 7-5, against Charles City.
Aiden Treptow, NEIU: The sophomore made 10 saves and scored a goal.