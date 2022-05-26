ELGIN — One year ago, it was a surprise.
Wednesday night, it was an expectation.
North Fayette Valley met it head on, beating Garner Hayfield Ventura 4-1 in the 1A Substate 2 championship to clinch a second straight berth in the state tournament.
A season after losing eight seniors during the program’s first foray to the final eight, a water-soaked head coach Ignacio Fuentes led the chant of “NFV! NFV! NFV!” as he and the squad jumped in jubilation in front of their home crowd at the middle school.
“Third varsity year. Two times to state quarterfinals,” senior defender Israel Hernandez said. “Hopefully, this year we go further. That’s the plan.”
Added classmate Tayler Luzum: “I say we’re going to state, baby. We’re running it back.”
Running it back seemed like an intriguing prospect as the season opened. Eight seniors left the 2021 1A state quarterfinalist, with much of its goal scoring (53 goals) and defense (three everyday starters) gone.
Hernandez and Luzum, junior midfielder Kaleb White, sophomore midfielder Andre Fuentes and sophomore defenders Blake Rose, Anden Starkweather and Micah Zurbriggen played in 15 or more matches in 2021. Sophomore goalkeeper Trey Frieden made 61 saves as a freshman.
The bones were there. Everyone was asked to do a little more, and the freshman class was asked to do more immediately.
Fast forward to Wednesday, when Aeschliman added two second half goals to push the TigerHawks from a one-goal lead to the final scoreline.
The freshman added tallies No. 5 and 6 with a pair over a five-minute stretch.
“On that (first one), Tayler had a really nice ball through the middle and the defender kind of slipped and the ball went around him and I just finished,” Aeschliman said. “The last one, I don’t really remember everything. Kaleb put the ball back and I just hit it far post and it went in. Best feeling ever.”
Aeschliman noted the affect he or classmates Brody Schupbach and Kyler White have displayed in year one took time to develop.
“I was first nervous coming into the season, but once we all went to soccer camp, we became a brotherhood. These guys have treated me well throughout the season and there’s a friendship that’s there forever,” he said. “We looked up to them a lot and learned a lot of things. We all transitioned into this year thinking, ‘We have to bring it back together to help the older guys out.’”
Aeschliman, Schupbach and Kyler White have played a dozen games or more, with most of those appearances being starts for all three. Senior Raul Solis has started at least 15 of the team’s 17 games and Anden Starkweather has increased his production as well.
“We believed right away from the beginning of the season that this could be special, too,” Luzum said. “Last year was special and we lost a lot of guys. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores that had to step up this year.
“But we felt it was going to be special from the beginning.”
Luzum found Andre for the game-winner Monday in the substate championship, and the younger Fuentes again broke a 1-1 deadlock Wednesday with a free kick from nearly midfield that curled into the right-side top corner in the 24th minute and nearly caused a dogpile as nine other TigerHawks ran to him in jubilation.
It was a breath of air for a NFV squad which blanked GHV (12-5) by five goals April 8. The Cardinals opened the season 3-2, but ran off six victories in a row midseason and scored eight postseason goals. GHV was ranked No. 4 heading into the postseason.
“They are a good team,” Luzum said. “They’re No. 4 in the state for a reason, and there was a reason they were in the substate finals.”
Added Hernandez: “They were a good team, or else they wouldn’t be in the substate final with us.
“As you saw, it was 2-1 at halftime. It was close. They’re a good team.”
Alerted to his particular phrase — “they wouldn’t be in the substate final with us” — Hernandez smiled like he won free cookies.
The first person Hernandez ran to was coach Fuentes. Never mind his teammates piling together 20 yards past their sideline. Never mind anyone behind him.
NFV’s emotional leader made a beeline for his head coach, then enveloped the elder Fuentes.
“You can’t perform like this without a great coaching staff,” Hernandez said as Luzum and Aeschliman nodded in agreement. “Coach Ignacio is amazing; he recognizes the game like no other.”
Assistant coach Jacob Pederson told the players on the first day of camp, “This mile that you’re going to run now, you’re going to thank me later” per the younger Fuentes and Hernandez.
“And here we are thanking him, so … he motivates us like no other,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez and Luzum were responsible for the water bath coach Fuentes took after the match. Fuentes shot a team selfie and went through a few minutes of revelry before steeping away from the nightlong celebration for a minute.
“It means a lot of sweat, a lot of tears, a lot of laughs, a lot of camaraderie. Lots of hour spent on this team paid off,” the coach grinned. “They did it. They stepped up. The young ones stepped up to the plate. They didn’t back down, learned to play as a team and we’re here.”