CEDAR FALLS — A smile. A cheer. A laugh.
A sense of relief.
An exhibition match against Northern Illinois University on Saturday marked the official start of Jenna Brandt’s Northern Iowa career. The Sumner-Fredericksburg alumna transferred from Iowa State after completing the 2020 fall season, but did not participate on-court during the Panthers’ 2021 spring season because of NCAA transfer rules.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only four players on UNI’s 17-player roster “have experienced what a full year of NCAA Division I volleyball looks like,” head coach Bobbi Petersen said Friday at media day.
Brandt collected 599 assists through three seasons with the Cyclones after a standout Cougars career. She accumulated 129 digs, 32 kills and 16 aces in Ames but decided to leave after the season. Because of COVID-related NCAA legislation, Brandt is classified as a junior this season and has two years of eligibility with the Panthers.
“UNI knows how to work hard and work hard for each other for the success of the team,” Brandt said. “That was probably the biggest part of my decision to come to UNI.
“I think, deep down, my whole life I knew I bled purple and gold. I thought it was time.”
While Brandt didn’t play in the spring, she provided vital assistance to then-true freshman Tayler Alden. Alden put up 847 assists in the spring while serving as the team’s lone setter.
“That period of time where she was setting and I had to watch her and help her out, I feel like I got to learn (myself) and be there for her,” Brandt said. “Just being there for each other and building that relationship, it’s been awesome.
“That period where I had to play a different role helped me grow as an individual and helped me realize what’s really important.”
Petersen lauded her new setter for accepting and working through the journey.
“It’s not easy to do,” the coach said of Brandt’s transfer. “You have strong relationships with where (you’re) at, a system that has been ingrained in your head for being there three years and then coming (to UNI) and learning a whole new system.
“She’s done a great job of learning our system and continues to do that. Having her this spring really helped with that.”
Brandt cited her UNI development as “a work in progress, still” because of the lack of live action. They’ve consistently worked on the on- and off-court relationship and communication, but time and repetition is the only way to tell how it will go.
“I got to learn the team really well and that helped with relationships and that kind of stuff,” Brandt said. “I feel like communication is huge. And time — lots of reps.”
Alden and Brandt will likely split time on the court, and might even play together in a 6-2 format if Petersen chooses to change things up. The head coach also praised Brandt as a “culture kid” who looks to liven up her teammates and deflect praise toward them.
“She’s the kind of kid you want to play hard for as a teammate,” Petersen said. “That’s a testament to the person she is, the athlete. She gains a lot of trust and respect that way.”
Brandt split time at the position throughout her Iowa State tenure, so vying for action with Alden isn’t a be-all, end-all thing.
“I say it’s hard but there is glory behind it, too,” Brandt said. “You love each other and do it for each other and know you’re doing it for the team. As hard as it could be, you just have to look at the other side of it.”