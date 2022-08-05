Sumner-Fredericksburg welcomed back a quartet of former Cougars for a small training session during camp week. Former Division I setter Jenna Brandt (Iowa State/Northern Iowa), former Division II defensive specialist Becca Pagel (Winona State), current Division I setter Morgan Brandt (Iowa State) and Whitney Tegtmeier took the reins Thursday night for two hours.
The players returned at the behest of new head coach Sarah Buhman, who herself is a Wartburg Hall Of Famer while playing as Sarah Nederhoff. Each took an area of expertise and led drills and dispensed advice to current Sumner high school volleyball players.