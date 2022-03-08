DES MOINES — Cheers. Screams. Flexes.
Jesup’s boys walked toward their bench at the sound of the third-quarter buzzer with all the confidence in the world after closing their deficit against Rock Valley to five points.
Eight minutes of gametime later — theoretically, seven and change as head coach Joe Smeins pulled his starters in favor of five seniors — the J-Hawks’ Class 2A state quarterfinal was over, a 75-61 score ending their 16-game win streak and season Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Sixteen games in a row until today,” Smeins said. “That’s a heck of an accomplishment; they should be dang proud. No matter that we lost today, they should be proud of their effort.”
Added senior guard Corbin Fuelling: “We’re a great team and we know that. Today, they were the better team.”
No. 2 seed Rock Valley (20-6) extended its lead back to 10 (59-49) nearly three minutes into the fourth on Landyn Van Kekerix’s 3-pointer, and it began a run the Rockets pushed to a 65-49 lead with just under four minutes left in the contest.
No. 7 seed Jesup (19-6) rallied from a pair of 16-point deficits through the first 24 minutes to close within single digits, but couldn’t find a third comeback.
“The first two quarters we did a good job of taking away their 3s,” Rocket senior Bryson Van Grootheest said. “That third quarter, they started hitting a few. We decided to go out there, play tough defense, get our hands up and just work hard.”
Jesup collected just one bucket after Fuelling’s foul shots closed the deficit to 56-49, with Carson Lienau’s jumper making it a 65-51 score. The J-Hawks scored again on Fuelling’s foul shots for a 69-53 deficit, but the clock read 2:23 remaining.
Jesup missed three shots on its next possession and four consecutive attempts on offense, effectively ending the contest.
“I thought our kids showed some good resilience there, had a little adversity,” Rock Valley head coach Wade Vander Maten said. “Jesup played well, made some buckets. I thought it was good for us to be able to combat a run. There are good teams out here at state. They made a run, everyone is going to make a run. We held it together, played well and just found a way to get a win.”
During Jesup’s win streak, it rarely faced a deficit, much less by double-digit points. According to Smeins, it clearly played a factor in expending of energy.
“We haven’t been down a lot the last three weeks. We haven’t trailed much, so we haven’t had to work on those type of things in games,” Smeins said. “But these guys — we got down by 16, then it was seven. Back to 16, back to eight or seven.
“I knew we weren’t going to go away; we have too much fight, too much heart in our guys, too many good players.”
Lienau opened the game with two layups for a 4-2 lead. Rock Valley broke a 6-all deadlock with a five-point run and led 18-13 after a quarter. The Rockets led, 38-25, at the half.
Jesup averages roughly 17 3s a game, but took just 10 Tuesday. Seven of those attempts came in the second half; the J-Hawks were 6 for 10 total.
“They were playing me and Jack (Miller) out at the NBA line,” Fuelling said. “We knew we could get to the rim, that it was an option. But we’re also great 3-point shooters, so we just started firing.
“We were hitting (in the third), but they were getting offensive rebounds, finishing well. They dissected our defense. They’re a great team. They can go really, really deep.”
Miller’s jumper late in the third pulled within 52-45 with half a minute left in the frame. The J-Hawks trailed by 13 (38-25) at halftime, and were behind 16 (52-36) on Sam Remmerde’s jumper in the lane.
Jesup retaliated, with Fuelling going on a 5-0 spurt over 32 seconds. Carter Even’s layup with just over a minute in the third cut the lead to nine (52-43), and Miller’s jumper thinned it to seven.
“That’s an incredible team, probably one of the best I’ve ever faced in my career,” Lienau said. “I’m so proud of my guys. I knew we wouldn’t give up. That’s not us. We battled, we dug in, kept in the game as long as we could.”
Lienau scored a team-best 18, grabbed 11 rebounds, snagged two steals and blocked two shots in his final game. Fuelling netted 16 in his final appearance and Miller scored 10 and added two steals.
“If we were going to go out anyway, I wanted it to be here at state,” Fuelling said. “It was super-fun, winning 16 in a row. It was great playing with my best friends. I love basketball, so I couldn’t have asked for anything more aside from a win.”
Seniors Carter Even (seven points, six rebounds), Nolan Evans (1 for 1 from 3), Brody Clark-Hurlbert (one assist, one steal), Parker McHone (two points, one assist, one steal), Kamden Ochsner (1 for 1 from 3), Brady Reyes and Merak Sly (one assist) all graduate.
“It’s really tough right now, but this season was incredible,” Lienau said. “I’ll always remember it for that Saturday night we beat A-P. Nobody can take that away from us, no matter what happened after that.”