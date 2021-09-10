FOOTBALL
TigerHawks remain undefeated
North Fayette Valley scored 28 points in the opening quarter and rolled to a 64-0 win against Postville on Friday in Postville.
Cael Burrow threw for 68 yards and a touchdown and six different ballcarriers ran for scores as the TigerHawks (3-0) ran for 298 yards on the ground.
Blake Reichter (83 yards) rushed for two scores while Kaleb White ran for one and caught a 46-yard pass from Burrow for a score.
White also returned an interception for a score.
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Kade Mitchell ran for 71 yards and Peyton Schmitz passed for 17 during a road loss Friday at Denver. Caden Trainor caught one pass for 16 yards and Schmitz made nine tackles for the Cougars (1-2).
East Buchanan 28, Starmont 19
The Buccaneers (2-1) edged their Tri-Rivers Conference rival in Winthrop. No statistics were available for the Stars (1-2) at press time.
Volleyball
Starmont beats Clayton Ridge
Behind 31 kills and eight aces, the Stars extended their win streak with a 25-4, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Clayton Ridge on Thursday in Arlington.
Starmont (4-2) was led by Macy Hiemes’ 12 kills; Kiara Steger (seven) and Mackenzie Curtis (five) combined for 12 as well.
Sydney Baumgartner contributed nine assists, five digs and four aces. Curtis chipped in 14 assists and eight digs while Emily Schuchmacher picked up 15 digs and Mallory Vaske added three aces.
Oelwein falls twice at triangular
The Huskies fell to Beckman Catholic, 25-12, 25-5, and Solon, 25-21, 25-11 on Thursday in Dyersville.
Oelwein (1-7) has lost four in a row and hasn’t won a set during that timeframe.
Falynn Buehler and Emma Smock collected four kills apiece; Buehler added a block.
Zoey Reisner had three kills, seven digs and an ace. Joslynn Melchert had five assists. Molly Trumblee accrued 10 digs and Morgan Albers put up two aces.
New Hampton sweeps NFV
The TigerHawks (2-5) dropped their second in a row Thursday in New Hampton. NFV lost 25-12, 25-8, 25-13. No statistics were available as of press time.
— Gidal Kaiser