The Warriors carded a 375 to tie for eighth Monday during the Mediapolis District round at Heritage Oaks Gol & Country Club in Wapello.
Brody Blaylock tied for ninth with an 84. Tucker Ladeburg (87) also broke 90; they were the only Warriors to break 100. Gavin Leistikow (101) and Parker Landsgard (103) rounded out the team scoring. Keegon Brown shot a 105 and Michael Mann II carded a 114.
Jesup’s Jack Miller and North Fayette Valley’s Clay Moser also competed; scores were unavailable as of press time.
Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier played during the Decorah District round at Oneota Golf & Country Club. His score was not available as of press time, but he did not advance to state.
Oelwein Booster Club golf outing
A four-person scramble format is set for June 4 at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The cost is $200 per team, which includes a golf cart and lunch. Tournament-day registration is 8:30 a.m., with golf at 9 p.m.
Join Oelwein alumni, parents, and fans for a day of golf including games/contests, raffle prizes, awards, food, fellowship, and fun to benefit the Oelwein Husky Booster Club. To register a team, contact Ryan Dietzenbach at ryandietzenbach@gmail.com or 319-231-3887 and indicate the names of your team members and if you require carts. Entries are limited to the first 20 paying teams.
The Oelwein Husky Booster Club raises funds to support athletics at Oelwein Community Schools. A detailed list of support is available at oelweinhuskybc.weebly.com.
Oelwein tennis coaches resign
The resignations of both Heather Brown and Jason Yessak as head coach of the girls and boys tennis teams, respectively, were approved Monday night. Each served a two-year spell as Huskies head coach. The Husky boys are 2-13 in dual matches the past two seasons, the girls 0-17.