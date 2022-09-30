MAYNARD — What’s different?
“Our record,” Jadyn Rouse said, which elicits an immediate reaction from John Tyler.
“No, really?” he responds sarcastically.
Immediately a mediator, quarterback Brooks Ingels offers a prompt: “Why?”
“I would say our attitude,” Tyler said, moving on. “It’s not just, ‘Oh, we’re playing another game.’”
West Central’s quarterback and offensive ends are seated in the bleachers at Steve Midler Field. The Blue Devils are 4-2 before Friday night’s homecoming and District 3 contest, which represents the best single-season mark since 2014 (4-6) and is nearly the program’s combined win total from 2017-2021 (five victories).
A turn was taken, somehow, somewhere.
Yes, the senior trio has collected more playing time, which is bound to happen as teams turn over. Ingels took over as starting quarterback while Rouse and Tyler became starters on both offense and defense.
But something has led to Ingels throwing for close to 1,000 yards (994) and 10 touchdowns six games into the season. He’s on pace for 1,490, the most pass yards for a Blue Devil quarterback since Adam Dolf threw for 1,592 in 2017.
Tyler has 14 catches for 439 yards and four TDs. Rouse has four scores and 262 yards on eight receptions. Not bad for a pair that combined for four catches and 72 yards as juniors.
“He’s been throwing to us since way before (high school),” Tyler said.
Adds Ingels: “John, seventh grade. Jadyn, since like fifth parade.”
“We’ve played together for a really long time,” Rouse said. “We get the ball up the field a lot more (this year). Usually when Brooks throws it, the ball lands in a pretty decent spot.”
Built-in trust. Clearly a factor in each having what will be described as career years when it all wraps up.
“Knowing your people and just doing it,” Ingels said. “Having that connection helps a lot. I know how fast they are, where they usually move on routes, where to put the ball.
“I feel more comfortable with my receivers. What I go on is the defensive back. I’m comfortable with both these two, so I’m picking which d-back is worse.”
Each has the same number of trips into the end zone. Both have a yard-per-catch average around 30 (Rouse, 32.8, Tyler 29.3).
“We compete against each other for the route running,” Rouse joked. “Who ran the route better or ran it harder.”
They all chuckled, but Ingels added a lower key demeanor from his classmates has helped the team’s progress.
“If they get the ball, they get the ball. If they don’t, they don’t. And it’s not like, ‘Throw it to me,’” he said. “I have to ask them if they were open on a play. If I throw to the other one and they were guarded and it gets batted down or whatever, I ask the other one.
“They know they were open, but they just don’t come up and blurt it out. They know it’s tough for me to find both of them at the same time.”
Noted Tyler: “You can’t look one direction, then the other, then make a choice. There’s not time.”
All point out tailbacks Brandon Cushion and Creighton Houge are a part of the pass game, with Houge at 174 yards receiving and Cushion at 101. They even credit the run game for being a catalyst — “We use our running game more to set up the pass,” Tyler said.
Counterpoint: Cushion and Houge were the bulk of the 2021 running game, as well, and combined for 313 receiving yards as the Blue Devil’s No. 2 and 3 pass-catch options.
History gives us the final lesson. One must go back to 2017 to find a West Central receiving corps where the No. 2 end had nearly half the statistical production of the No. 1 end. (778-386, Aidan Nelson and Taylor Hepperle). Each season since, the numbers skewed heavily toward the No. 1 option.
It’s a necessary evil in 8-man football. But the group agrees equality seems to be a peacemaker.
“Another thing that has built their confidence is in the past, everything has been about one receiver,” Ingels said. “If we’re passing, it’s either going to ‘x’ receiver or it won’t be a complete pass.
“But these two are equal in their ability. It’s a nice thing.”