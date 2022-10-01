MAYNARD — Fireworks were expected for homecoming.
The top two rushers in 8-Man football, and two of the top five in the state, met at Steve Milder Field on Friday as West Central hosted Tripoli in a District 3 8-Man contest.
Tripoli’s Rowan Carlson and West Central’s Brandon Cushion walked onto the field Friday night top-4 ranked amongst all classes in rush touchdowns (first, 24 apiece), rush yards (Carlson second, 1,198; Cushion fourth, 1,149), all-purpose yards (Carlson third, 1,426; Cushion fourth, 1,382) and 2-point conversions (Cushion tie second, 12; Carlson tie fourth, 10).
The duo more than impressed, combining for nine rush touchdowns and 474 yards gained on the ground. Rowan and company, however, cheered louder at game’s end as the Panthers collected a 62-24 win and control of the district standings.
“We knew what we were up against,” West Central head coach Steve Milder said. “Maybe we psyched our kids out by talking up Rowan Carlson, but he’s good. I don’t know how many touchdowns he had, whether it was six or seven or whatever. He had a bunch.
“It was the top two rushers in 8-man, and two of the top three in the state, on the field today. Both showed why they’re there.”
Tripoli (5-1, 4-0 3-8Man) is a game in front of Turkey Valley (4-1, 3-0) ahead of their showdown next week. West Central (4-3, 2-2) hosts a nonconference game and needs a win at Turkey Valley on Oct. 14 to secure an automatic playoff berth.
Clarksville (3-3, 1-2) face both Janesville and Riceville in its final district fortnight and holds a tiebreaker over the Blue Devils.
Carlson had a hand in eight of nine TDs. He ran for 260 yards and six scores and threw for 133 yards and two TDs on four completions, including a 65-yard pass to tight end Oakley Semelroth.
“I knew it was going to be a fun game because we both have been putting up, him more than I, some pretty big numbers,” Cushion said. “I thought I’d be interested to see how it goes. He’s quick, and runs hard.
“We had a gameplan, we tried sticking to it. We made some mistakes and gave up big plays. That led to a momentum change and gave them that extra push. Then it got out of hand pretty fast, and we couldn’t do anything about it.”
Semelroth’s catch and rumble gave the visitors a 16-6 lead with 6 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. A 2-point conversion run by Kodyn Schiel put them ahead, 18-6, and the host never drew closer.
Tripoli led 44-12 at halftime and hit the running clock portion of the proceedings with 9:24 left in the third on Carlson’s 9-yard run.
Cushion’s 9-yard catch-and-rumble from Brooks Ingels stopped the running clock with 5:31 remaining in the game, but it turned on again three minutes later when McKoy Nuss broke through for a 32-yard score and the game’s final points.
Bryce Schroeder caught five passes for 68 yards and ran for 70.
Cushion ran for 214 and three scores and caught two passes for 33 yards and a TD. Ingels threw for 92 yards on nine completions, seven which went to John Tyler for 59 yards.
“Brandon had a good game, a solid game,” Milder said. “He’s not the kind of back Rowan is — he’s a blue-collar, hard-running kid, and Rowan cuts and moves and runs all over.
“Our kids played hard tonight. I don’t feel bad; we knew this might happen because they are a good program.”
After Carlson scored on a 23-yard run and ran in the 2-point conversion, Cushion answered with a 2-yard plunge and 62 yards on the drive. The 2-point conversion failed, Carlson hit Semelroth on the Panthers’ next offensive play and the host spent the rest of homecoming playing catch-up.
Central City (5-1) rebounded from its only loss with a road victory at Springville.
“They’re also a good football team, going to be in the playoffs,” Milder said. “We’ll finish our season playing possibly four playoff teams in a row, or five if you count Clarksville. We knew it would be tough down the home stretch.”