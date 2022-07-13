CEDAR RAPIDS — Jesup struck first.
Beckman Catholic struck back.
And harder. And then, more often.
And the J-Hawks were left once again a game short of the Class 2A state tournament after the Trailblazers won, 8-1, Tuesday at the Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex during the Substate 4 championship game.
Beckman Catholic (24-13) scored two in the third and four in the fourth to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 6-1 lead and Jesup (20-7) never found a response.
“We got that first one and felt pretty good. Even down 2-1, we still felt fine,” head coach Bruce Wall said. “We thought we’d weathered the storm a little bit, and got out of a tough jam. But boy, they fight with two strikes on them.
“They battled the whole time, never took their foot off the gas. Always tried to keep the pressure on (us), and we didn’t have an answer for them tonight.”
Trailblazer hurler Nick Schmidt scattered four hits and three walks and watched as his defense caught the lead runner in five fielder’s choice plays and registered one double play. Jesup stranded seven runners.
“Probably more the zeroes,” Wall responded when asked what hurt more, the four runs by Beckman or being shut out the final four innings. “The four hurt, but there was still plenty of game left. We needed to find a way to push more runs across the plate. We couldn’t get it done.”
Parker McHone smacked a one-out single in the bottom of the second to reach base, then motored to third on Cale Schissel’s two-out single to center. It turned into an extra base for both, plating, McHone, when Trailblazer centerfielder Luke Schieltz’s throw from center bounced into his team’s dugout.
Beckman Catholic, which nearly scored in the top of the second, responded in the next half-inning when Nate Offerman singled home Schielte, who led off with a double, for a 1-1 deadlock. One batter later, Owen Huehnergarth’s one-out single plated Offerman for a 2-1 lead. Schmidt drew a walk off J-Hawks starter Jack Miller, but a fielder’s choice and flyout ended the inning.
Jesup’s Brevin Dahl reached on error in the third, but the J-Hawks were derailed by a fielder’s choice play and consecutive strikeouts. Beckman broke it open from there.
The Trailblazers collected three straight hits, including back-to-back doubles, for a 4-1 lead. A hot shot up the middle was misplayed, allowing another score as Schielte went all the way to third on his at-bat. He scored on a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 lead.
Reliever Cole Bucknell pitched the final three innings, ceding two more runs in the fifth as Luke Sigwarth tripled in Offerman and scored on a groundout.
Schielte was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Offerman was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Sigwarth drove in two. Matthew Florence went 3 for 4.
Bucknell struck out three in three frames, with three hits allowed and two hit batters. Miller went four, allowing five earned runs. He gave up eight hits and walked two.
McHone went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run. Kile Bucknell, Nate Cagley and Schissel each went 1 for 3.
“I’m still very happy with these kids, very proud of them; the way they performed all year,” Wall said. “We started the season 6-5 and it would have been easy for these guys to kind of fold.
“We walked into (Tuesday) at 20-6 — 14-1 in the last 15 games, we were on a good run with it. Guess our luck just ran out.”