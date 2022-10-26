Silence.
Oelwein’s boys cross-country team sat in the high school cafeteria Tuesday after a brief but cold training session.
After the Oelwein state qualifying meet Oct. 20 at Hickory Grove Golf Course, an ebullient group proclaimed it was relatively satisfied with the victory, but a greater goal was in front of them. Five days later, those goals — the Huskies believe they will challenge for a 2A championship, if not win it — were no different. Hence, moments of silence around questions, followed by head nods from teammates and either Conall Sauser or Ray Gearhart spoke.
“A lot of the same thoughts,” since the qualifier, said Sauser. “We have to go out there and do what we do best. Win.”
Oelwein has many of those under its belt. The Huskies surprised themselves last season by placing fourth at state. The experience changed perspective for the boys 2A race at 2:45 p.m. Friday at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park.
“We’re looking at it more from a team perspective this year. We all know what part we have to play,” Gearhart said.
Added Sauser, “Since we’ve done so good this year, we’re going for — we’re going with the goal to win.”
It’s a similar feeling from Fairbank to Sumner to West Union as a handful of girls prepare to run Friday as well. Sumner’s Hillary Trainor and North Fayette Valley’s Ava Bilden and Braelyn Meyer will run at 2 p.m. and Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis and Brooklyn Etringer will run at 10:30 a.m. in the 1A race.
“This is the day we’ve trained for, prepared for,” Bellis said. “This is, really, the race of the season.”
Bellis was part of a Warrior program that ran at state last season; she placed 32nd as an individual and 16th for team scoring in 21 minutes, 13.06 seconds. Bellis was given scouting tips from head coach Justin Davie, senior Sydnie Martin and sophomore Ava VanDaele before the 2021 race.
Has she turned to her classmate and doled out similar advice?
“We’ve talked about it a little bit today before practice,” Bellis said as Etringer nodded. “(I) Just mentioned how it’s not nearly as hilly as South Hardin’s course. The joke last year was, ‘If you can run at South Hardin, you can do anything.’ It still applies.”
It is a season of firsts and lasts for Etringer. She joined the team this year and is at state for the only time.
“I’m just going to show up and do my best,” she said. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing for me.
“I obviously want to compete with others, but I know I just have to run my best race when I’m out there.”
Bellis also plans on leaving the sport after Friday.
“This is literally the last cross-country race I’ll run in my entire life,” she said. “I want to go out and I know placing is in my wheelhouse. I want to go out and give it everything I have for one last race.”
Trainor was All-State last season, placing ninth. She’s won the 2022 NICL championships and Monticello qualifier and won the 2021 Newman Catholic SQM as a sophomore.
Bilden (10) and Meyer (14) placed top-15 at the Oelwein SQM to reach state for the first time.
West Central senior Charlie Sieck heads to Friday’s race as a race winner in all but three contests this season. The Starmont-WC standout placed sixth at state last season, with just one other junior among the top-8 placers at Fort Dodge.