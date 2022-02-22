FAYETTE — Upper Iowa’s Bodie Garnier was named the Northern Sun Conference wrestler of the week Monday following his upset of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Rodsean Graham, who was ranked No. 9 in the nation, on Feb. 16.
Upper Iowa finished the NSIC wrestling schedule with three straight wins including a come-from-behind 18-17 win over Parkside last Wednesday. Garnier (8-12) has won his last three matches.
UIU trailed 17-9 after the 165-pound match against Parkside, but four straight decisions at 174, 184, 197 and heavyweight earned the No. 15 Peacocks a one-point upset.
Garnier brought the Peacocks to the doorstep of their come-from-behind win with an 4-3 upset Parkside’s Graham. The UIU senior got a first period takedown to take an early lead, but the pair headed into the final frame locked at 3.
In the third, Garnier scored the only points with an escape and held on for the 4-3 decision.
The Peacocks will send 10 wrestlers to Moorhead, Minn. this Saturday for the NCAA Super Region V Championships.