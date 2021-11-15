WINONA, Minn. — Sumner-Fredericksburg alum and graduate student Becca Pagel was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball defensive Player of the Week during the final weekend of regular season action.
This week’s honor is the fourth time Pagel has earned the award this season, including being named player of the eek for the third consecutive week.
Pagel led the Warrior defense during their two road wins at MSU Moorhead and Northern State. She averaged 5.29 digs per set and racked up 37 while notching an impressive .955 reception percentage. Pagel also served three aces as the Warriors defeated the Dragons, 3-0, and the Wolves, 3-1.
Pagel led the conference in digs (535) and digs per set (5.24) over the course of the regular season. Pagel and Winona State (26-3) look to continue their current nine-match win streak as they enter the NSIC tournament. WSU faces Upper Iowa on Thursday in the tournament quarterfinals. First serve is set for noon at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.