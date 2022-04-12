SUMNER — Good first
impression.
Oelwein’s boys began the season Monday with a 176 at Meadowbrook Golf Course, their first score under 200 since May 7, 2019.
The Huskies also beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 176-212, for their first win since a dual win at Sumner last season.
The Cougar girls bested the Huskies, 203-229, to claim their third win of the season.
Oelwein’s boys carded four birdies and nine pars amongst its scoring quartet. Trevor Kane dropped two birdies and four pars while posting a plus-3 38 on the nine-hole course. He earned
medalist honors.
“It was nice to have an opportunity to compete, see what we really need to focus in on and practice,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “If this is the highest score we have all year, that’d be great. We’ll just hopefully get better from here.”
Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier took different paths to their runner-up 42s. Anderson mixed in three pars while playing bogey golf; Tournier dropped two birdies and two pars to offset a triple bogey early in his round.
Camden Huffman posted a 54 to close the scoring while Carter Jeanes shot a 58. Brock Steinlage shot a 60.
“I saw a lot of resiliency. People bounced back from some holes that weren’t so great, and that’s what you want to see. When you see kids come back from that, that’s when you know you’re going to have some good golfers.”
The Cougar boys were led by Jaymison Howard’s 46. He put in one birdie. Joe Kroenecke (53), Kallen Wilharm (55) and Gabriel Mitchell (58) rounded out the scores.
“We’ve got some improving to do. We’re very inexperienced, very young. We have three freshmen we plugged into tonight,” head coach Josh Krueger said. “I’m thrilled to have some young kids out, and they’re good kids. Jaymison is capable of better, and he knows it. I’m not worried about him; I know he’ll come around.”
Chloe Bolte’s 39 was one over par and earned the Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman medalist honors. She eagled the par-5 No. 2 and scored just three bogeys in her round.
“It was pretty good today,” she said. “Short game was a little rough; hit the ball pretty straight and managed to stay in the fairway plenty of times.”
Sumner was missing three of its opening-day sextet that won a
triangular six days ago, but the program’s depth also showed itself, according to Bolte and Krueger.
“It’s a great opportunity for some of these younger kids with less experience to get put into that varsity role,” Krueger said. “And they did a good job. Isabel (Christensen) and Jaylynn (Suckow) counted in their first home meet, and we needed that score today to come up with a good team score.”
Morgan Brandt threw in a birdie during her 47 at home to place runner-up while Zoey Rhea (55) and Christensen (62) rounded out the scoring. Suckow shot a 63 and Kenzlei Steffen shot a 69.
“We’ve got a really good amount of depth,” Bolte said. “We have plenty that are fighting for that five and six spot, about six or so I think.
“It’ll get a lot better as we keep going and working on certain things.”
Madeline McShane (51) and Emma Smock (52) led Oelwein, combining for five pars and six bogeys. Three others — Jaylynn Craun, Selah Hadley and Hannah Patrick — registered a 63 to combine for the Huskies’ score.
Alexa Berryman shot a 74.
“Unfamiliar course, lots of danger. Spent a lot of time underneath trees, in water,” head coach Cole Thomas said of the day. “Not as good as our opening score, but I think a couple girls really struggled and we learned things and it was a good opportunity to get better. That’s all you can do.”