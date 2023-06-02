Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Chloe Bolte was named to the Class 2A Region 3 All-District team recently, one of six in the region. Cougars head coach Josh Krueger was named regional coach of the year.
Bolte averaged a 41.88 score during nine hole rounds this season and a 75.5 average during 18-hole rounds.
“I’m grateful for all the support from family, teammates, coaches and the community,” Bolte said. “It’s awesome to see results from all the work I’ve put in over the years. It also gives me some confidence going forward, and hunger to do it all again and keep working knowing it will pay off.”
“Chloe is certainly deserving,” Krueger said. “I probably can’t say enough awesome things about her game but even the type of girl she is. Her character is ten times the golfer she is. As said before, she continues to leave her mark on this program and many others she meets and interacts with.”
The Cougars went 11-4 in duals and triangulars, second at an invitational, second at the NICL tournament, second at the New Hampton Subregional and first at the Forest City regional to qualify for state.
The 2022 champions were fourth this season. Sumner-Fredericksburg averaged a 198.13 score on nine-hole rounds and a 346 during 18-hole rounds.
“I appreciate the award, but I think everyone knows it’s a team effort,” Krueger said. “The kids have certainly devoted a lot of time to being as great as they are. My assistant, Jalen Tranbarger, is very supportive and we make a lot of decisions collectively.”