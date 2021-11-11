SUMNER — Payten Seehase paused and responded with a wide-eyed stare.
She was asked to say something nice about friend and teammate Morgan Brandt, who sat beside Seehase after the Sumner-Fredericksburg senior setter signed a National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball at Iowa State.
Seehase giggled as she tried to describe her friend. Brandt did in response, as well.
As S-F head coach Tori Sorenson alluded to, what more can be said about the standout who has a college scholarship in hand and closed her prep career being named North Iowa Cedar League East Player of the Year.
“It’s a huge honor to get that because our division is definitely not easy and there are some really amazing volleyball players,” Brandt said. “It was kind of a surprise.
“Competing against the best always makes you better.”
Brandt played in 41 matches and helped lead the Cougars to 34 wins and a 4-0 division record. Brandt posted 456 assists, 321 digs, 284 kills, 45 aces and 30 blocks as a senior and closed with more than 1,600 assists, nearly 1,000 digs and nearly 900 kills.
“Morgan’s one of the best steer ins the state, if not the region or nation,” Sorenson said. “We asked her to step in and hit two years ago, and I’ve joked with her ‘What are you going to do when Iowa State moves you to hitter?’ She’s obviously very capable in any position.”
Brandt was one of three Cougars named to the first team, alongside junior libero Alivia Lange and sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Elliott.
Seehase and senior middle blocker Whitney Tegtmeier were named to the second team while senior middle blocker Katie Reno was named honorable mention.
Sorenson was named coach of the year.
“It’s all the players. I just try to get them as ready and in good of a position as I can to succeed,” Sorenson said. “They are all so very deserving. We ended up with six on that side of it?
“I’m very happy to get the three on the first team, and Payten and Whitney on second.”
Lange played in 40 matches and accumulated 447 digs, 89 assists, 52 aces, three kills and one total block. She broke the 1,000-dig barrier this season.
“Liv is an individual that is a perfectionist, and she’s tenacious and she has a work ethic that I would say few people outside of our team have,” Sorenson said. “She’s so intelligent and so driven that she can hear it, listen, and process it right away.”
Elliot played in 41 matches and compiled 380 kills, 181 digs, 25.5 total blocks, 24 aces and nine assists.
“She’s just a sophomore and is really good already,” Sorenson said. “The sky is the limit for her.”
Tegtmeier accrued 89 kills, 58.5 total blocks and 21 digs in 41 matches.
“Whitney is not your prototypical — she put in the work and stuck it out and did what she needed to do,” Sorenson said. “She’s a great example for any of the younger ones.”
Seehase collected 239 digs, 83 kills, 42 assists, 18 aces and 11 total blocks in 41 matches.
“Payten is in her third year on varsity playing a major role, and her first as going all the way around where she’s both hitting and setting,” Sorenson said. “She’s had to play a number of roles.”
Reno picked up 76 kills, 41 total blocks, 31 digs and four assists in 41matches.
“Katie has given us three years of being on varsity, and she’s the quiet one that doesn’t need to have the accolades to prove what type of player she is,” Sorenson said. “But I’m glad she received some accolades for it.”