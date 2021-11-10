SUMNER— The Brandts are an Iowa State family.
Parents Kevin and Amy went to the school. Isiah graduated from there. Jenna played for the Cyclones for two seasons before transferring to Northern Iowa.
Now, Morgan is off to Ames.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior setter Morgan Brandt signed a National Letter of Intent with head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch’s program Wednesday, cementing what most attending the signing ceremony was a lifelong dream.
“It is amazing. It’s finally official,” she said after signing in the morning and holding a ceremony in the afternoon. “I’ve always known that I wanted to go to Iowa State. I was so excited for today, just to make it official.”
Morgan committed as early as her freshman year and never wavered.
“I questioned, just because,” head coach Tori Sorenson said of Morgan’s commitment as a freshman. “She’s been set on this for four years. She loves the school, loves the campus. Parents went there. Older siblings went there.
“Morgan’s so talented and she works so hard. I can’t see that she can’t make it work no matter where she went.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was one match from reaching consecutive state tournaments during Brandt’s four-year run. Morgan was named All-State in three different sports as a junior — first team in volleyball, second-team in basketball and third team in softball — and is a four-time All-North Iowa Cedar League East first team honoree. She was also named All-NICL East Player of the Year for 2021 and has racked up 1,669 assists, 921 digs, 855 kills, 190 aces and 139 blocks across her career.
“Morgan is a great athlete and a great setter,” Johnson-Lynch said. “She’s got quick feet and understands how to run an offense, absolute musts for a setter. She has really strong and smooth hands; I’ve seen her push a set to the outside from beyond the right sideline.
“Morgan comes from a wonderful Cyclone family and of course we love keeping our home-grown talent here. I am very excited about Morgan’s potential to develop into a top collegiate setter. She, along with Jaden (Newsome) and Addi (Heidemann) will be (in) an incredible group to lead our offense.”
Morgan noted she often felt Ames was her second home.
“The atmosphere in Hilton going to volleyball games with (Isiah) — I always dreamt of being on the court,” she said. “It was an easy decision. There are new opportunities that are going to come, new people I am going to meet. I’m just excited to get this opportunity to continue playing.”