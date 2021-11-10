Former Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Kevin Frisch was coaxed out of retirement by third-year head coach Jacob Coyle this season.
An unexpected bonus came because of it.
Frisch has been named Iowa Football Coaches Association Class 1A assistant coach of the year. He will be recognized during the 1A state championship game Nov. 18.
“Kevin has been an incredible asset to our football program this year,” Coyle said. “Kevin has an immense passion and knowledge for the game of football which has been vital for our staff and our players. We are very fortunate to have him on our staff and working with our young men to better them in every aspect of their lives.”
Frisch has coached football for 37 years. He was the head coach of the Sumner Aces team that reached the state playoffs in 1999 (0-1) and 2003 (1-1). He coached Sumner from 1987-2003 and was on the Cougars staff in some capacity from 2006-2014.
“This is a tremendous honor for Kevin, his family and also our program,” Coyle said. “I am very thankful for all that Kevin has done and will continue to do for our program in the future.”