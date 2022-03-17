SUMNER — Dan Leete and Alicia Jones saw something click in Austin Langreck in the middle of the 2021 track season.
The progress continued during his senior cross-country season. So much so that Langreck saw it himself and decided to make a post-prep running career out of it.
Langreck completed paperwork to run for NJCAA Division II Hawkeye Community College in front of his entire track team on Thursday.
The RedTails were second at the Region XI cross-country meet and 14th at the NJCAA national meet and 24th at the national indoor track meet from March 4-5.
“I was looking for more of a two-year program,” Langreck said. “They reached out to me first, so they were obviously interested in me. They have a good coaching staff and they’ve had success recently. It’s good to get signed, get going.
“See if I can do this, and if I get good enough maybe I can go for another two years at a school in the future.”
Leete, the head track coach, and Jones, the head cross-country coach and distance coach for the track team, noticed it last spring.
“At one practice, Mrs. Jones said to me, ‘I think he’s figured it out that he can do this well,’” Leete said. “He’s a guy who’s always been there to just do it, but he figured out he could do something with his talent. He kept getting better and better with his work ethic and approach to practice, and he started bringing other kids along, too.”
Langreck qualified for the 2A state meet in the 800-meter run as a junior, running 2 minutes, 3.06 seconds for an at-large bid. His top time in the 400 was 55.51 and he was a consistent leg on the 1,600, 3,200 and 1,600 medley relays.
“We recruited him for his skills in the 400 and 800,” Hawkeye CC head cross-country and track coach Tyler Mulder said. “I have a big heart for that, obviously, being a former 800 runner myself.
“I’m always looking for kids who have talent and the tools to succeed at this level. He has all of that and we’ve talked about some of his goals (Thursday, for the 2022 track season) as well. If he can achieve some of them, it’s something we can build off right away next year, get him to feel successful immediately as a freshman.”
Langreck’s top 5-kilometer time in cross-country in 2021 was 19:37.89 at the North Iowa Cedar League meet.
It took time for Langreck to warm to the prospect of even running at Hawkeye. He wasn’t entirely sure of the commitment involved but talking with Mulder and others in the program assuaged his fears.
Langreck joins Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser as a 2022 men’s signee. Oelwein’s Maddi Vawter and Wapsie Valley’s Hailey Eitzenhefer and Sydnie Martin are also area signees.
“I think it is a big deal for him,” Leete said. “When he told me he had this opportunity, he asked ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘It’s a great idea.’ He’s really become a motivated athlete.”
Added Jones, “I completely agree (with Leete). It’s neat to see a kid like this come out of his shell. Once he had some success, he led by example. He got hungry for it, excited.”