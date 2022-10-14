LA PORTE CITY — Bide time. Then make the move.
Denver freshman Avery Trunkhill led the 87-girl field for most of the 5-kilometer course Thursday at La Porte City Golf Course. Then the lead group made its move, and Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor pushed to the forefront for good.
Trainor won the race in 19 minutes, 19.55 seconds, 1.82 seconds ahead of Jesup’s Mackenzie Wilson. Trunkhill placed third.
“I always try to stay back and then make my move during that last mile some time, because I usually feel pretty strong then while others might be getting tired,” Trainor said. “I’m happy with how I did. I didn’t know if I’d get first, and I’m glad I came out on top.”
Thursday’s kick came with around a half-mile left. Trainor, Wright and J-Hawk Clare Wright have spent most of the season pushing each other in the top 5 of various races.
“It just shows what I’m capable of,” she said. “I had a goal to get first, so I’m glad I did. I knew it would be a close race.”
The Cougars scored 144 points to place fifth, three points ahead of Wapsie Valley. Sumner’s pack time from 2-5 was 23 seconds, with Sophie Boehmler (22:08.25) and Saela Steege (22:08.75) within a half-second of each other (34-35). Lily Mayo was at 22:10.05 (37) and Ella Pitz was 41st (22:31.41).
Jana Meyer (43, 22:33.56) and Rylee Shonka (45, 22:41.51) were the final varsity runners.
“We want to get our placements lower,” Trainor said, echoing head coach Alicia Jones’ statements the past couple weeks. “Just beating those one or two girls in front of us can make a difference.
“As a team, we need to get a little faster. But we’re getting there.”
The Warriors earned two all-conference nods as Ava VanDaele broke 20 minutes (19:51.23) to place sixth and obliterate her school record, which has been broken three times this season between her and senior Brylee Bellis.
“I’m speechless. I don’t know,” VanDaele said of her reaction.
Added Bellis, “Ava killed it. That was amazing.”
“When I was up with the Ranger, I was like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I miss a lap?’ I’m never this far up (in the field),” VanDaele continued. “I just tried to keep my eyes up, keep moving, not worry about the cold so much. Just one foot in front of the other.”
Bellis was 11th in 20:42.26, two-tenths of a second ahead of 12th place.
“We knew everyone was dealing with the same thing. It was cold for all of us,” Bellis added of the conditions. “This cold, you’re not used to it, but the faster you run, the faster you’re done.”
Brooklyn Etringer was 39th in 21:52.91 and Jaylin May was 49th (22:56.28). Adelynn Wierck was 55th to round out the team scoring. Maya Barnes (71) and Melenna Sander (73) were in the top 75.
Oelwein was 10th with 226 points, which was a goal achieved, per coach Gearhart. Libby Gearhart was 30th in 21:58.33 to earn All-NICL honorable mention.
“It’s a great thing,” she said. “I just wanted to get out quick and stay up with the top 20. I wanted to get in the top 20, but got top 30. I’m still happy with that, obviously.
“We’re also happy with how the team finished.”
Rachel Rulapaugh (40, 22:25.64) was in the top 40 while Emma Driscoll and Jenna Bahe crossed within a second (22:59.62-23:00.82) of each other in 51-52, respectively.
“Our girls’ goal was to get into the top 10, and they got 10th,” Jason said. “Libby earned all-conference recognition, and the other girls all ran well. Rachel ran well, Emma Driscoll ran well, Jenna Bahe ran well.”
Sumner, Wapsie ranked top 20 heading into postseason
Sumner’s girls were ranked 16th in 2A and Wapsie girls were ranked 14th in the last IATC polls prior to the state qualifying meet. Individually, Trainor is ranked sixth in 2A. On the boy’s side, West Central’s Charlie Sieck was ranked No. 2 and Oelwein’s Conall Sauser is 13th.
State qualifying meets set
Oelwein will host a loaded field next Thursday for its state-meet qualifier, with Anamosa, Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Crestwood, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Eagle Grove, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Roland-Story, Starmont-West Central and Williamsburg joining the host.
Sumner heads to Monticello and Wapsie heads to Eldora.