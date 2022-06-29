Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli claimed a third consecutive win in 24 hours with a 10-0, run-rule win in five innings against AGWSR on Tuesday in Sumner.
The Cougars (11-9) put up four runs in the first and third innings and closed it with a two-run fifth for the walkoff. Klay Seehase went all five innings, mixing four hits and seven strikeouts.
Tatum Nuss drove in three and Rhys Land drove in two; both collected two hits, as did Trace Meyer. Meyer added two runs and two steals.
NFV 16, Postville 0, 4 innings
Levi Danker drove in six and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for the TigerHawks (13-12, 10-8 Upper Iowa Conference) on Tuesday in West Union. He also threw a two-hit, three-walk, five-strikeout complete game.
Blake Reichter (2 for 4) homered, drove in two and scored twice while Bryce Elsbernd went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs. Lincoln Aeschliman went 2 for 3.
Kee, Lansing 6, Wapsie Valley 1
The Warriors scored just once during a 5-inning game Tuesday at Luther College. The game was halted because of lightning, then darkness.
Kane Schmitz drove in Benton Hyde in the top of the fifth.
Schmitz also pitched four innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and two walks.
Softball
S-F-T 10, AGWSR 2
Saela Steege scattered six hits, three walks and five strikeouts Tuesday in Sumner. The Cougars (20-5) saw several garner two hits, with Alivia Lange adding three RBI; Isabel Bernard adding two RBI, two runs and two steals; Jana Meyer adding three runs and a double; and Aubree Land adding two runs and a double.
NFV sweeps MFL
On Monday in Monona, the TigerHawks (11-14, 11-3) claimed their 11th Upper Iowa Conference win with a 14-0, 15-3, nine-inning sweep. Reagan Wymer pitched all nine innings, striking out 10 while allowing three earned runs. Sarah Dean went 6 for 8 and drove in four while Justine Cowley was 5 for 8 with seven RBI. Mady Ney (5 for 7) drove in five.