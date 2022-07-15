Credit goes to those on the field.
That was Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli head coach Kevin Bergman’s assessment throughout the season, and again when he was named North Iowa Cedar League East Coach of the Year recently.
The Cougars (10-2) won the division by a game and placed seven on the all-conference list. Five were named to the first team, with two unanimous selections.
“That’s not why I coach … it’s the kids that do it, so,” Bergman said. “We had a good year. The kids played hard. I would have liked one more, but that’s the way it goes.
“We had a very successful year, we had great kids all year.”
Saela Steege was a unanimous first-team pitcher after going 17-6 with 83 strikeouts and 1.88 earned-run average. Centerfielder Isabel Bernard (.427 average, 57 stolen bases, 41 hits) was the other unanimous selection, while rightfielder Jana Meyer (.354, 25 steals, 15 walks) joins her teammate on the first team.
First baseman Morgan Brandt (.303, two home runs, 31 runs batted in) and second baseman Gracie Jones (.265, eight walks, three doubles) were named to the first team in their final seasons.
Third baseman Aubree Land (.329, five triples) was named to the second team while eighth grader Jamie Jones (.354, three home runs, 20 RBI) was named honorable mention.
JESUP
Jesup catcher Alexis Larson was named player of the year after batting .432 with two home runs, two triples, 11 doubles, 28 runs and 39 RBI. The J-Hawks (9-3) were one win from tying for the division title.
She joins teammates and unanimous selections Klair Kite (pitcher, 15-8, 64 strikeouts, 3.69 ERA) and Amanda Treptow (outfield, .370, 30 runs, 14 steals). J-Hawks Caelor Wymore (first base, .326, 11 doubles), Rylynn Delagardelle (second base, .367, two homers, 35 RBI), Jacie Lange (shortstop, .350, two homers, 27 runs) and Laney Pilcher (outfield, .360, 20 RBI, 20 runs) are on the second team while Haley Nie (.250) was named honorable mention.
WAPSIE VALLEY
Wapsie Valley (5-7) saw third baseman Sydney Matthias named to the first team as a unanimous selection. Matthias hit .392 with 24 RBI, 23 runs, one homer and one triple. The Warriors saw Ellie Neil (pitcher, 4-5, 2.54 ERA, 35 strikeouts), Jaylin May (outfield, .500, eight steals) and Reagan Barnes (utility, .309, one homer, 11 walks) selected to the second team and Anna Curley (8-4, 82 strikeouts, 2.04 ERA, .313) named honorable mention.
OELWEIN
Oelwein had three all-conference selections — one each on the first team, second team and honorable mention. Emma Smock (.390, 13 doubles, 20 RBI) was named first-team utility while Aspen Wier was named second-team utility (.384, two triples, 18 RBI, 4-9) and Jaylynn Craun (.316, one triple) was named honorable mention.