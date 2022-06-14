SUMNER — Halfway through.
Six games into the North Iowa Cedar league East slate, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli has taken 6 of 6 and is on top of the league standings by 2.5 games after an 8-2, 5-0 sweep of Wapsie Valley on Monday.
It began where it usually does for the Cougars (13-3, 6-0) — in the circle. Saela Steege scattered six hits and struck out five while Addi Murray allowed just three and struck out 10.
Wapsie stranded seven runners but pulled within 7-2 in the opener’s top of the fourth. Sydney Matthias’ triple drove in Taylor Buhr, and Ellie Neil’s single brought home Matthias.
Matthias garnered two hits on the day, as did Buhr and Reagan Barnes, who claimed two of the three hits Murray allowed.
The host plated two apiece in each second inning, with Game 1’s two runs courtesy of a Jamie Jones home run to left centerfield.
S-F-T scored five in the third. Myla Trask, Isabel Bernard, Jana Myer, Steege and Morgan Brandt all singled , with Steege and Brandt each driving in a pair. Aubree Land drove in Brandt for a 7-0 lead.
Ella Pitz’s groundout plated Gracie Jones in the fifth.