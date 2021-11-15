Seniors Klay Seehase and Peyton Schmitz and junior Kade Mitchell were named to the Class 1A All-District 4 first team recently. The Cougars (3-6) placed five others across the second team and honorable mention lists.
Seehase was named first-team defensive lineman. He collected 52 tackles (tie for ninth), with 35 solo (ninth), 13 tackles for loss (third), two sacks (tie, ninth) and two fumble recoveries (tie, third).
“Klay has been a monster on both sides of the ball for the Cougars for three years,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “He has worked his tail off in the offseason, participating in three other sports along with committing himself fully to the weight room. Klay is an immense talent that truly will be missed, but we are very fortunate to have a player such as him go through our program.”
Schmitz was named first-team defensive back. He earned 55 tackles (tie, sixth), with 34 solo (tie, 10th), two interceptions (tie, seventh), one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss. He ended his career with a program-record 11 interceptions.
“Peyton has started for the Cougars for three years and is always willing to do whatever our team needs of him in order to win,” Coyle said. “Peyton is an extremely athletic and competitive young man who has shined on Friday nights for us. Peyton will leave big shoes to fill on offense, but even more in our defensive secondary.”
Mitchell was named first-team running back. He garnered 637 yards (seventh) on 83 carries (ninth), an average of 7.7 yards per carry. He scored eight touchdowns, good for seventh in the district. Mitchell also averaged 17.2 yards per kickoff return and also had five receptions for 17 yards.
He tied the single-game touchdown record with five in a single game.
“Kade is a dynamic and tough football player and even a better kid,” Coyle said. “He is going to be relied upon heavily not only for his athletic talent, but his leadership in the future.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg saw two placed on the second team in junior defensive back Trace Meyer (35.5 tackles, 24 solo, two interceptions, defensive TD) and sophomore linebacker Jaxon Willems (42 tackles (T12), 27 solo (T6), five TFL, four fumble recoveries (T3), one interception and one sack).
Sophomore linebackers Jaymison Howard (35.5 tackles, 22 solo, five tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries) and Jesse Jones (29.5 tackles, 21 solo, eight TFL, four sacks) and senior offensive lineman Bennett Christensen were named honorable mention.
Treyce Ensign was honored with the Golden Award, given to a player who overcame an injury. He missed four games and closed with 100 yards rushing and two scores and 21.5 tackles.
The Cougars earned the team distinguished academic award (3.25-4.0 grade-point average) and placed 17 players and four managers on the all-academic first team (3.5-4.0 GPA).