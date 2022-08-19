SUMNER — It goes back more than a decade.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s softball program has seen its fair share of proficient base stealers. Krayton Allen. Kayla Bergman. Kaylyn Brandt. Tiffany Hoth.
A 20-steal year from McKenzie Schmidt. A 31-steal year from Kelsey Pagel.
Kevin Bergman’s teams have always utilized at least one or two speed-base thieves to help its cause.
Say hello to its latest cat burglar, Tripoli’s Isabel Bernard. The freshman has already made a name for herself her first two varsity seasons, snagging 92 as Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s everyday centerfielder. She went 57 for 60 this season after a perfect 35 for 35 showing as an eighth grader.
That number is just 24 away from Allen’s four-year total of 116, per records obtained by Varsity Bound. Bernard’s secret didn’t last long: She’s a two-time Northeast Iowa Cedar League East division first teamer, and an Iowa Girls Coaches Association two-time All-State and All-Northeast District honoree.
Her proficiency for base thefts and as S-F-T’s leadoff hitter is also a large part of why she was named the Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year.
“What makes it easy?” Bernard repeated of being a master base stealer. “Usually, just Kevin telling me to go or giving me the signal (to go).”
The longtime Cougar head coach chuckled.
“She’s on her own when we’re out there; she’s got permission to steal any time,” he said. “Most of them she just goes. When we’re on third and I want her to steal home, I just — you can see it. A pitcher gets upset, turns the wrong way. She can read that, and it’s just being aggressive. She does a good job of that, too.”
Bernard also serves as the lineup tablesetter; she batted .354 and scored 30 runs and is part of a 1-2-3, all-lefthanded top of the order tasked with reaching base and creating chaos.
“With her at leadoff, she starts the game getting on and scoring for us and getting the team going,” sophomore Jana. Meyer said. “When I see her in front of me, I always just say, ‘I want to do that, too.’ I try to learn from her and just do some of what she does, I guess.”
Meyer has 45 in 46 attempts the past two years as Bernard’s partner in crime in the order, on the bases and patrolling two-thirds of the outfield.
“Izzy’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Meyer added. “She really shows what she can do with her slapping ability and speed. Even though she started late at it, she works hard with what she does and just tries to perfect it the best she can.”
Bernard is a natural right-hander. Throws with her right, writes with her right, etc. Yet she bats as a lefty would because she was turned into a slap-hitter. An observant middle school coach in Tripoli jump-started her ascendancy.
“She saw that, I guess, I had some speed, so she wanted to try and help me (become a slap-hitter). She used to slap hit and said she could see me being a slap hitter because of my speed,” Bernard said. “When I came over to Sumner, a graduating senior — I don’t remember her name, she had curly hair (According to Bergman, it was Tiffany Beyer)— she helped me (learn to) slap hit. That helped me a lot.”
Meyer also offers advice at slap-hitting.
“It’s just basically now practice. She’s got it down now; we’ve just got to keep fine-tuning it,” Bergman said. “We have to learn the strike zone better” — here Bernard interjects “Yes, yes” as Bergman continues.
“Being the leadoff, we want her on base anyway. If I can get her on and get her to steal every time, great,” he added. “But I need her on base. Everything good (for us) happens when she’s on base.
“Slapping is the best way to do it. Her and Jana do a great job of it.”
Bernard has 90 career varsity hits. Eighty-eight of those are slap or bunt singles. One is a double, and she pulled off an inside-the-park home run this season.
“It felt like, unbelievable. I think it was luck,” Bernard said.
The ball was drilled toward an outfield corner. The speedster bolted. She either ignored or misheard Bergman as she began to round third.
“I think I thought Kevin said to keep on going,” she grinned as Bergman blinked. “He actually said stop, but I wasn’t paying attention.”
Offered Bergman, “The play happened so fast with her coming around third. Sometimes ‘no’ sounds like ‘go.’”
Joining a varsity program as an eighth-grader can be intimidating. Being the lone representative from another school adds another wrinkle entirely. This was the third season of the co-op with Tripoli.
“When I came, they were very welcoming. I already played with some of them in AAU, so I knew some of them,” Bernard said. “I was very nervous (around the older players) but they were all very nice.”
Bernard knew and played with Chloe Bolte, Jamie Jones, Aubree Land,
Livy Schoonover and Saela Steege. But only Steege was a roster mainstay last season, Bernard’s first.
“There were a lot of kids she knew,” Bergman said. “Still, you’re coming over here and you have big, bad Morgan and Gracie (Jones), and Channy (Chantelle Nuss) and some of the others.”
“She’s a great team player. She uplifted the team,” Steege said. “It’s motivating to see another teammate do well, help the team. You want to do just as well to keep the fire going.”