SUMNER — The Cougars went 2-0 at home Tuesday to reach the top bracket of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament and will have a chance to win the tournament title. Sumner-Fredericksburg (29-5) will play two matches Thursday and have the chance to place anywhere from first through fourth.
The Cougars beat Hudson, 25-12, 25-10, and Grundy Center, 25-11, 25-16, to advance. Morgan Brandt paved the way with 20 digs, 17 assists, 15 kills, seven aces and 1.5 blocks.
Isabelle Elliot accumulated 23 kills, seven digs and two assists and Payten Seehase chipped in 15 assists, 14 digs and a kill. Alivia Lange contributed 13 digs, 10 assists and four aces.
Wapsie Valley hosted a quad in Fairbank and went 1-1. The Warriors (19-10) swept AGWSR, 25-9, 25-13, and lost to Denver in three sets, 22-25, 25-15, 15-10.
Lydia Imbrogno posted 15 kills, 15 digs, two blocks, two assists and an ace. Becca Platte added 12 kills, 11 digs, two assists and a block and Hannah Knight acquired 16 digs, six kills, three assists, an ace and half a block.
Oelwein (1-21) fell, 25-12, 25-8, at South Hardin and 25-14, 25-13 to Aplington-Parkersburg in Eldora. Natalie Crandall led the way with five digs, four kills, an ace and half a block. Zoey Reisner had four kills, four digs and an ace. Payton Arndt placed six digs, an ace and a kill and Falynn Buehler added eight assists, a kill and an ace.
The NICL will play out every placement Thursday. Matches begin at 5 p.m. After each semifinal is played, the losers will face off, followed by the winners.
Wapsie Valley is in the fifth-eighth-place pod in La Porte City and plays host Union in the first match. Oelwein is in the 13th-16th pod at Hudson. The Huskies play BCLUW in the second match.