It’s still an on-again, off-again running commentary.
“‘What are you going to do when Iowa State makes you a hitter?’” Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball head coach Tori Sorenson has asked senior setter Morgan Brandt a handful of times from prior to singing day onward.
Brandt leaves the Cougar program with 855 kills in just three years of hitting, posting 200-plus each season since her sophomore year.
It was a decision Sorenson made after Brandt’s freshman year and both note she became a better all-around player because of it.
Brandt ended her career with 1,669 assists, 921 digs, 190 aces and 139 total blocks. Her numbers as a senior — 456 assists, 321 digs, 284 kills, 47 total blocks and 43 aces for a 34-win Sumner squad that was a set away from reaching the 2021 state tournament.
For her contributions this season, Brandt was selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year as voted on by area coaches.
“It’s what we needed,” Sorenson recalled. “She had natural jumping ability, and that 6-foot-frame to begin with. We didn’t have that at that point in time for our hitters and we needed somebody who could also step in.”
Brandt ran a 5-1 system as a freshman and posted 549 assists. A confluence of factors — among them losing two of its top four hitters and bringing now-junior setter Payten Seehase into the program — led to Sorenson broaching the subject.
“My freshman year, we didn’t have another setter,” Brandt said. “Then we had Payten (Seehase) and me. And (Sorensen) asked (me).
“I’d never hit in my life. I had never approached a ball to hit before my sophomore year. No one taught me how to approach the ball or anything.
“My approach was messed up, timing was bad. And we would spend 30 minutes every day after practice (assistant coach Pam Frisch) would just toss me balls. We’d work on my approach, work on my arm swing, work on footwork.”
It led to the relatively fully formed product Brandt is now.
“I have improved the most (with) hitting and have learned the different shots through the years,” she said. “My confidence (in my hitting ability) grew as I got older and more experienced. My sophomore year I’d hit it as hard as a I could and hope for the best. As I grew, I developed different shots and knew where to put the ball.”
Sorenson approached Brandt again heading into senior year. The conversation, in effect, was similar — We have enough hitters, so do you want to go back to running a 5-1?
“She said, I want to hit.’ I said, ‘OK,’” Sorenson said.
Brandt’s mental acumen also increased and sharpened as she drove herself to become a secondary hitting option.
“It helped my setting because I knew what the good balls for the hitters were,” Brandt said. “Since I’ve been in the setter shoes and the hitter shoes, it makes you more alert to where you put the ball is going to affect their next shot (when you’re setting).”
Sorenson echoed her pupil, adding it’s why she jokes about Iowa State potentially using her as a setter and hitter. While the coach applauds Brandt’s development, she draws out the plaudits when speaking of Brandt’s setting ability.
The 6-footer was born to be a setter. Older sisters Kaylyn and Jenna set in high school and college (University of Missouri-Kansas City for Kaylyn, both ISU and Northern Iowa for Jenna) and of course Morgan idolized them.
“We’d play in the living room, breaking candles and other things,” Morgan laughed. “We broke so many things and mom and dad would get so mad.
“I’d spend hours in the gym watching them. I’d want to wear my sisters’ uniforms. I wanted to be just like them.”
Achievements. Accolades. Statistics.
Brandt can lean on a bevy of those, but expressed happiness most in being part of the group’s endeavor. Asked what she appreciated more — an incredible kill, an incredible set or an incredible celebration, she chose the third option.
“That’s so fun. And celebrating for your teammates is so much better than celebrating for yourself,” Brandt said. “It’s not all about volleyball. It’s about the relationships I’ve built over time.
“Volleyball is great, but it’s the people that make it fun.”