BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Led by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year Megan Flom, three other Warriors — Bre Maloney, Becca Pagel and Madison Rizner — also earned NSIC All-Conference volleyball accolades.
Flom was the NSIC preseason POY and ranks third in the NSIC in attack percentage (.418) and points per set (4.68), is fifth in kills per set (3.88) and 11th in blocks (1.03). Flom resided in NCAA DII Top 20 for total kills and kills per set each week of 2021. She has racked up 360 kills this season and recorded her 1,000th career kill against UMary on senior day.
Maloney and Sumner-Fredericksburg alum Pagel earned NSIC First Team All-Conference accolades while Rizner earned NSIC second team honors.
Pagel has been a key to Winona State’s defense all season. She ranks first in the NSIC, averaging 5.24 digs per set with a total of 498 during conference play. She is also found in the top 40 nationally in both statistical categories.