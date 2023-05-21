DES MOINES — Two Hillary Trainors.
The ultra competitor keeps her lips pursed and a slight furrowed brow, with the knowledge more can be done.
The happy, content one has a smile and/or grin plastered on 24/7.
No. 2 emerged after two top-4 individual placements and a distance medley relay top-8 finish during the Class 2A state meet at Drake Stadium.
Trainor gained her final medal on Saturday, placing fourth in the 2A 1,500-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 41.69 seconds.
“I came out here hoping to get one more medal and PR, and that’s what I did,” she said. “I’m happy with that.”
Trainor moved from eighth at 300 meters to sixth at 700, then fifth at 1,100 and up to fourth by the final 200 meters.
“I like to chase, and that’s what I did,” she said. “First time I’ve ever placed and I bring home three medals. That’s awesome. That was obviously the goal.”
Trainor anchored the distance medley relay to seventh in 4:15.99, helping seniors Ava Bernhard and Sasha Gitch leave Drake with a medal.
“That’s where we were seeded, so (we feel) pretty good,” Bernhard said moments after the race ended.
Added Gitch: “We were seeded seventh and we ended up PRing, so that’s good, personally, for us.”
Lead leg Jana Meyer noted it gave the quartet a sense of redemption after a poor 2022 showing.
“I really think that after last year when we were (seeded) third and didn’t (get it), we just came down here with more of a passion,” Meyer said.
Said Gitch: “We got our justice, our vengeance.”