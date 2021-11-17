It was said in jest, and both coach and athlete laughed.
But there is a kernel of truth in everything.
Sumner-Fredericksburg head cross-country coach Alicia Jones felt then-freshman Hillary Trainor might make a good cross-country runner during the 2021track season, especially after Trainor qualified for the 2A state meet and placed 18th at state.
“Once she figured out how to run the (800) well, I would say we were halfway through the season,” when Jones approached Trainor, the coach recalled. “Once you become a good 800 runner, I know cross-country is definitely going to benefit you.”
Trainor played volleyball as a freshman but knew she was only going to give the sport one year.
“I was always just going to try one year of volleyball,” Trainor said. “Going to state track and seeing what I could do, I thought I’d try this out.
“Now I’m a cross-country runner.”
That is where the joke comes in as the coach pats her shoulder.
“Best decision she made,” Jones laughed. “I’m patting myself on the back. ‘All right, here we go.’ I picked up a good one.”
Trainor took the sport by storm. She won three meets, including the 1A Newman Catholic state qualifying meet, was runner-up in two and helped the Cougars win five meets and lose a sixth in a tiebreaker.
Trainor also set a new school record in the three-mile event when she placed ninth at state in 19 minutes, 44 seconds.
For her success this season, Trainor was named Oelwein Daily Register girl’s cross-country runner of the year.
“It was definitely different going from 800 to three miles, but I worked my way up during the summer and it got easier,” Trainor said. “It’s never easier running the race, but you get faster and stronger.”
While Jones joked about her recruiting skills, the coach admitted shock at Trainor’s quick ascendance.
“Just watching Hillary work with as much grit as she has and seeing what she does (on the track), I knew both would benefit. That was the big, encouraging push,” Jones said. “Honestly, I didn’t know how good she could be, either.”
Trainor became encouraged quickly when their fall scrimmage saw her clock the second-best time on the squad. For someone who just wanted to make varsity, the goal line quickly moved. As she kept running, the line kept moving.
She placed 22nd in the field (22:51.8) during her first meet at the Oelwein Invitational, won at New Hampton (20:29.3), won at Nashua-Plainfield (21:04.7) and spent most of the season in the mid-to-low 20s.
“I knew we needed some more good runners,” junior Lily Mayo said earlier this season. “We already had good runners, but I knew (Trainor was) fast from track and knew she’d at least make varsity.
“Hillary being amazing pushes me to be faster.”
Trainor’ comfort level with the sport was put to ease early. The Cougar girls had nearly 40 runners from the outset, and a large part of the eventual varsity septet came from first-year cross-country runners.
The state contingent was freshman Saela Steege and sophomores Sophie Boehmler, Jana Meyer and Emersen Warnke and junior Abby Zabel joining Mayo and Trainor.
Seniors Lillian Sassman and Paige Trainor, Hillary’s cousin, were among the upperclassmen who mentored and nurtured even as the group took their varsity spots. Trainor also found mentorship and help from several male runners, including Isaac Boehmler, Ethan Boyle and Cale Judisch.
“It was a little bit intimidating, but they are also there to help you and push you,” Trainor said of the seniors. “They pushed all of us to be our best and were very encouraging.”