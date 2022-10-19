Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. Prouty placed 28th (24 minutes, 6.6 seconds) and the Bears placed third in the 5-kilometer run during the Indian Hills Invitational.
The Bears run at the Region XI Championship on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. Sauser placed fourth (26:29.9) as the RedTails placed third during the 8K Indian Hills Invitational.
The RedTails run at the Region XI Championship on Oct. 28 in Fort Dodge.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (7-0, 5-0 A-R-C) beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 65-0.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He collected three assisted tackles against NWU.
He has 13.5 tackles on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights play at Buena Vista on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (7-0, 7-0) beat William Penn, 52-0.
Stoler has started multiple games for GVU.
The Vikings host Graceland on Saturday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (12-7, 4-2) have won three consecutive matches.
Brandt has 301 assists, 76 digs, eight aces, seven kills and a block assist in 14 matches played.
The Cyclones host Texas tonight.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (12-8, 6-7 NSIC) have won two straight.
Beesecker has 331 digs, 50 assists and 31 aces in 20 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 120 digs, 52 kills, 12 aces and five assists in 15 matches.
The Peacocks play at Concordia-St. Paul tonight.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (11-9, 7-6 NSIC) have won two straight.
Joerger has 87 kills, 74 total blocks, 17 digs and five assists in 20 matches.
The Warriors play at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday and at Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (17-7, 10-6 Heartland) have won two straight.
The Mustangs play at Evangel on Friday and at Williams Woods on Saturday.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (9-16, 7-6 Heartland) recently lost two of three.
The Vikings host Baker on Friday and Benedictine on Saturday.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (16-8, 4-3) lost at Indian Hills, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15, on Monday.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in two matches.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker for Hawkeye Community College. Lynch has 10 kills, six digs and six total blocks in 10 matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College.
Platte has 141 digs, 47 kills, 16 assists, 10 aces and four total blocks in 20 matches.
The RedTails host Southwestern Community College today.